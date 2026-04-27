Trump Being ‘Played’ and ‘Humiliated’ by Iran, German Chancellor Says

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that President Donald Trump’s administration is being “humiliated” by Iran and lacks a convincing strategy to end the war. The pair had a cozy relationship before the Iran war effectively led to a deep divide in US-EU relations.

Merz made these comments during a visit with students in Marsberg, Germany. Diplomatic efforts with Tehran have stalled, leading to more economic anxiety in European capitals. He noted that Iranian leaders had outsmarted U.S. negotiators by drawing American officials into talks without any results.

“When Iranian leaders allow American representatives to travel to Pakistan and then return home without any results, an entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership, especially these so-called Revolutionary Guards,” Merz said, according to Reuters.

The German leader also expressed that he could not see a clear U.S. exit strategy for the conflict, which echoes the sentiment expressed by several European leaders. Merz stated that Trump and Israeli leaders had expected a quick resolution after beginning military action against Iran, but instead, the war has dragged on and harmed European economies due to rising energy costs.

The US is being “humiliated” by Iranian leaders as President Trump struggles to negotiate an end to the war, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Monday (translation via AP) https://t.co/x4hz7GQJ56 pic.twitter.com/cDr1bQ3Ec9 — Bloomberg (@business) April 27, 2026

“The U.S. and Israel assumed, right from the start, that this problem would be resolved within a few days, and we now have to acknowledge that it isn’t,” Merz said, based on reports.

These comments came as negotiations involving the United States, Iran, and regional mediators continued to stall. Iran has sought to link maritime access through the Strait of Hormuz to discussions about sanctions, nuclear limits, and the end of the war, while the Trump administration has said Tehran must make more concrete concessions.

The Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas shipments, has become Iran’s greatest negotiation leverage as they have the ability to distrupt the global economy by closing it off. The disruption has driven up energy prices and put pressure on countries like Germany, which rely heavily on stable trade routes and energy markets.

Merz mentioned that Germany had offered to contribute minesweepers to help clear suspected mines in the area but emphasized that Berlin remains skeptical about the direction of U.S. policy.

His remarks reflect the growing concern among European leaders regarding Trump’s handling of Iran. Several U.S. allies have questioned the purpose and length of the campaign, especially since diplomatic efforts through Pakistan, Oman, and Russia have not produced a settlement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg as Tehran sought support from Moscow amid the deadlock.

German Chancellor Merz on Trump: The truth is—I try to maintain a reasonable personal relationship with the American president. Right now, we cannot defend ourselves on our own. At the moment, only a few of us can still speak with him in a trusting way. I have access to… pic.twitter.com/LGrfAQt6Wb — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 21, 2026

Trump has claimed that the United States still has leverage over Tehran and has said the military is ready if talks fail. However, Merz’s comments indicate that some allies now openly challenge that view.

The German chancellor’s criticism also marks a shift from the cautious language European leaders typically use when discussing U.S. military policy. By saying Washington has been “humiliated,” Merz linked the lack of progress directly to the Trump administration’s negotiating style.

The White House did not immediately respond to Merz’s comments.

Merz stated that the war has already imposed real costs on Germany and warned that Iran has proven to be more resilient than Washington expected.

His remarks add to the pressure on Trump as the administration seeks a diplomatic solution to a conflict that has disrupted global shipping, strained NATO alliances, and caused U.S. allies to question the strategy behind the war.