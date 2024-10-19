Trump Awkwardly Walks on Stage for 17 Minutes After Mic Fails: "I Won't Pay the Bill to this Stupid..."

Former President Donald Trump found himself in an awkward position during a rally in Detroit when his microphone abruptly failed, leaving him stranded on stage for 17 minutes. The technical malfunction struck just as Trump was about to reveal “the most beautiful word in the dictionary” to the crowd. As the audio cut out, Trump wandered around the stage, visibly irritated, as technicians tried to fix the issue.

As per Mediaite, the audience, in a show of support, entertained themselves by creating a wave, while Trump tried to keep his composure and chatted with staffers. Despite his growing frustration, Trump didn’t hold back when the audio was finally restored. He openly blamed the sound company, vowing, “I won’t pay the bill to this stupid company…If it goes out again I’ll sue the ass off that company.” The odd spectacle added yet another strange moment to a campaign that has seen its fair share of mishaps. Earlier in the week, Trump was caught swaying on stage for 40 minutes during an event while music played, prompting further concern over his performance on the campaign trail.

As per NBC News, the Harris campaign wasted no time capitalizing on Trump’s latest misstep. Vice President Kamala Harris and her team quickly took to social media, mocking Trump for "awkwardly walking in circles" on stage during the audio glitch. In a post to X, the Harris campaign highlighted the incident and tweeted, "An exhausted Trump appears to be falling asleep during his campaign event." But the roasting didn’t stop there. The Harris campaign also referenced a recent report that claimed that one of Trump’s advisers admitted the former president had been turning down interviews due to exhaustion.

Harris doubled down on this narrative at her rally in Michigan, pointing out, "Being president of the United States is probably one of the hardest jobs in the world…And so, we really do need to ask if he’s exhausted being on the campaign trail, is he fit to do the job?... If you are exhausted on the campaign trail, it raises real questions about whether you are fit for the toughest job in the world. Come on." Even President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama got in on the fun. Obama speaking at a rally in Arizona, couldn’t resist poking fun at Trump’s stage mishap. He quipped, "Can you imagine if I did that?... Now, our playlist would probably be better."

In response to Harris’ claims that Trump was too exhausted to continue, Trump dismissed the allegations, insisting he was more energized than ever. He said, "I’ve gone 48 days now without a rest, and I’ve got that loser who doesn’t have the energy of a rabbit. Let me tell you something. She should have been, last night, with the Catholics." This isn’t the first time Trump has faced allegations of dozing off during important events. During his New York hush money trial earlier this year, he was repeatedly seen with his eyes closed during witness testimony. Trump, though, denied falling asleep, instead claiming he was “intensely listening” with his “beautiful blue eyes” closed.