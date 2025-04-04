Donald Trump’s reaction to reporter’s questions is uncalled for when there is a Signal scandal revealing sensitive information about the war plans. Moreover, the chat contained the inner feelings of Trump’s vice president, JD Vance, about not being in favor of Europe.

When a reporter was accidentally added to a signal group with members of the Trump administration, he could not believe what he had stumbled on. In a tell-all interview, the reporter added screenshots of the conversations about the Yemen attacks and the war plan.

This was a huge breach in the security of the plan and information on military weapons. So far, we know that the Inspector General of the Department of Defense (DoD) is launching an investigation. The investigation will uncover the truth about Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth’s Signal scandal over the disclosure of sensitive information about military operations in Yemen.

‼️🇺🇸 BREAKING: “Acting” Inspector General for the Pentagon, Steven Stebbins, has launched an investigation into Sec Defense Pete Hegseth for use of the Signal app for government communications. It’s noteworthy that Stebbins has been at the Pentagon since Obama’s last term. 👀 pic.twitter.com/cSUkcoXABd — Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 (@DiligentDenizen) April 3, 2025

In an interview, a reporter asked President Donald Trump about his opinion on the recent ongoing investigation. Trump was traveling on Air Force One when the reporter popped in. While the reporter was clear on what she was saying about his cabinet members being involved in the scandal; however, Trump acted clueless, as per HuffPost.

He replied with, “What is it?” Trump said. The reporter said, “There’s an IG investigation into the secretary of defense’s use of the Signal app.” This is the moment Trump got irritated and replied back “Oh, is that? You’re bringing that up again?” He asked the reporter not to bring it up again and that their editor had probably wasted a story on this topic. After this, the reporter had to move on to another question. She notices how irritated Trump got.

As a reporter, she should not need to tone down her questions or cater to his interests. The netizens supported the reporters and asked them not to feel intimidated. His interview was not taken well by the critics. They all had a fun and productive day on the app X. One user tweeted to keep bringing it up and that the president should be asked about it daily.

Another user tweeted “If a politician doesn’t answer the question, you ask again.” One more user chimed in and said he isn’t sure what’s worse, the reporter asking a softball, “Do you want to weigh in on the issue or ask a less serious question when Trump acts like a baby? Trump truly was acting like a child when trying to choose his questions.

As the President, he does not get to pick the questions he gets asked and should be ready to answer them all. Critics have supported the reporters and asked them to bring up this question again and again until there is an answer. In another tweet, a user wrote that Trump crashed the economy so badly that reporters will have to get over the Signal scandal and ask only about the current issue.