Trump Always Worried' About Security After Surviving 2 Assassination Attempts, Plans Butler Rally Return

Donald Trump, who defied the shower of bullets by a whisker in the Butler rally, has announced he'll be returning to complete his rally. However, the former President appears to be anxious about the Pennsylvania rally amid the security breach he faced recently at Palm Beach golf course. The ex-POTUS shared, that he is "always worried" when asked about his return.

Trump says the one weakness he’s seen that worries him is the lack of Secret Service Manpower...



All requests for additional manpower has been long denied… until now.



Now, he’s being told his campaign will receive the necessary Secret Service manpower going forward.



About… pic.twitter.com/3Xd52na99l — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) September 18, 2024

The 78-year-old Republican nominee for the upcoming elections who appeared on NewsNation's CUOMO Show, blamed the White House for making things "very difficult" to ensure his safety. The businessman-turned-politician said, "Well, I’m always worried. I think that the White House isn’t treating us very good. I get crowds that are ten times bigger than anybody else, 20 times bigger than anybody else, and we’re entitled to security." According to the NY Post, ever since the second failed attempt at the assassination of Trump, calls for an increased level of security for him have gone louder. The House and Senate unanimously passed legislation that gave the Secret Service agency enough direction to enhance Trump's security.

The level of security is apparently similar to that of the incumbent president of the United States, Joe Biden, and vice president, Kamala Harris. Trump shared, "The White House makes it very difficult. We had something in Wisconsin last week, we would’ve had 60,000 people, but they couldn’t provide us with the security." He continued, "It’s very unfair the way we’ve been treated. And we have to get better security. It’s really being led more so by the White House than anybody else." However, despite all the suggested difficulties, the real estate mogul lauded the agency for protecting him from the threats with meager facilities. "[T]hey’re only allowed to do what the White House is letting them do," Trump said.

The rally in Butler is slated to take place on October 5 at the same venue where the shooting incident took place. The shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, was spotted and shot on the spot by the agents on duty. However, Trump faced injury, as a bullet touched his ear and left him bleeding profusely. Crooks was identified as a 20-year-old man who had planned on shooting the business tycoon with his father's rifle.

In another incident, Ryan Routh was identified and arrested when he tried to flee the golf course after being spotted by security officials. Routh had been a Trump supporter, however, he turned against him ever since the war in Ukraine broke out. He openly criticized Trump and his foreign policies. In a book titled, Ukraine's Unwinnable War, Routh penned about assassinating Trump. "You are free to assassinate Trump as well as me for that error in judgment and the dismantling of the deal. No one here in the US seems to have the balls to put natural selection to work or even unnatural selection," the excerpt read as reported by Newsweek.