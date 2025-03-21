Trump Administration’s Secretary of Education Blames ‘Fatherless Crisis’ for Failing Schools While Gutting Education Department

In a typical MAGA fashion, the Secretary of Education, Linda McMahon has gone around the way of blazing the failing education system. She, of course, did not talk about religion slipping in school. She didn’t talk about failed educational practices like unschooling or home-schooling. She also didn’t talk about propaganda by MAGA against science, social studies, or vaccines.

She would rather go to the route MAGA is known for. She blamed the failing education system on the “ fatherless crisis”.

According to Trump’s Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, the “fatherless crisis” is afflicting the country. She also blamed it for the failing of American schools. Donald Trump has signed an executive order effectively dismantling the Department of Education. Following that, in a press briefing, Ms. McMohan made these statements.

Reporters then questioned her regarding her bizarre statement. She also talked about the relationship between academic achievement and having a stable family. Ms. McMohan said that the nuclear family is where education initially starts. She was talking to reporters at the west wing portico.

The reporter then said that the nuclear family had been destroyed in this nation. This nation is experiencing a crisis of fatherlessness. Although all the statistics indicate that children with a father do better academically, many children grow up without one.

So, a reporter asked if the Secretary of Education believed repairing nuclear families would help the department of education.

🚨 Education begins in the Home I spoke with Education Secretary McMahon today at the White House about the Fatherless Crisis “Nuclear Families are key! When you have parental involvement in children’s education and how they’re growing up, we see those results” – @EDSecMcMahon pic.twitter.com/xwfef3GKdo — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) March 21, 2025

The Trump administration’s education secretary appears taken aback by the question for a moment. She then responded saying that statistics clearly confirm what reporters have said. She added that she would wish that more nuclear families were formed. However, there was little to nothing she could do about the familial situation in the country.

McMahon also added that parental engagement in children’s education and upbringing is important. “And the nuclear families are important,” she continued. This has been observed in many charter schools around the nation.

Therefore, it is preferable to genuinely work on many aspects, not only schooling, the more parent participation we can have,” McMahon said. The former head of WWE and Secretary of Education made these remarks soon after she told Bret Baier of Fox News that the American educational system needed to “go back to the basics.”

Donald Trump signed the executive order on Thursday at 4 p.m. It has created the framework for Congress to have the authority to destroy the federal agency.

Linda McMahon has acknowledged that fully shutting down the Department of Education would require an act of Congress. But the expansive nature of the layoffs this week effectively paralyzes the department, according to one former employee.https://t.co/hym1b4Mz1a — The Nation (@thenation) March 16, 2025

The instruction reportedly called for Secretary of Education McMahon to drastically reduce the agency’s size. It is so it would have to permanently close.

The adverse effect of this Trump order on millions of children who depend on departmental funding has not yet been discussed. Several districts all over the country are below the poverty line, and several educational programs run on the funding and programs by the department.

Fatherless or not, this move will destroy the basics of education among the coming generation of unfortunate children.