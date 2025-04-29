Trump Administration Set $5M Bounty on MS-13 Gang Member—But Why Such a Big Reward?

Disclaimer: This article contains references to drugs, violence, and criminal activities

Severe federal charges have been filed against Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, who has been listed as the top leader of MS-13 in Honduras and America. As of September 2021, Carias has been accused of several crimes, including racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to import cocaine and possession of machine guns. Carias is one of the most wanted criminals right now, who has been on the run for 5 years. He has been considered a major suspect in gang activities and running a drug supply chain.

As of 2025, initially, the FBI was offering $1 million to anyone who helped them with details of Porky, but the US Department of State under Donald Trump’s leadership is reportedly now offering $5 million through its Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program for any information leading to Archaga Carias’s arrest or conviction. His name has been added to the ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives’ list.

As per sources, Archaga Carias, better known by aliases such as Alexander Mendoza or ‘porky’, was born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras. FBI authorities describe him as a Hispanic male who’s 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. His influence on all the illegal activities is said to have started in Central America and extended into the United States, where he controlled all the drug shipments and illegal activities.

According to the official state government website of the US, in February 2020, Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias escaped from a courthouse in El Progreso, Honduras. He has been in custody and awaiting the next hearing after being accused of the homicide of two Honduran prosecutors.

Reward of up to $5 million for information that leads to the arrest and/or ​conviction of the leader of the foreign terrorist organization MS-13 Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, aka Alexander Mendoza, aka Porky. https://t.co/yRuiY50fOe — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) April 23, 2025

Reportedly, four police officers and one combatant were killed during the breakout in the courthouse, and video footage showcased Carias carrying an AK-47 as he left the building.

Meanwhile, the FBI first published the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list after a reporter questioned the bureau about it. Later, a Washington Daily News article that followed, titled “FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives Names,’ created a big buzz and gathered publicity.

Consequently, former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover decided to make the list public and implement an ongoing list where the names of the biggest criminals would be added. Eventually, the first person named to the list in 1950 was Thomas Holden. A man was arrested in 1961 in Oregon after the murder of his wife, her brother, and her stepbrother.

STILL AT LARGE—considered armed and extremely dangerous! Help the #FBI find one of our top Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, the alleged leader of MS-13 for all of Honduras. Learn more at https://t.co/DLmzbCJMOG pic.twitter.com/4GVbjEmxF9 — FBI (@FBI) April 22, 2025

As per the official website of the FBI, over the years, it has listed 494 fugitives on the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. Few were caught from the list, while several remain as suspects. Therefore, just like Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, the names in the “FBI’s Most Wanted Fugitives ” list are dangerous people who have committed some heinous crimes. Hence, it’s important to find them at the earliest.

As for Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, the FBI stressed the importance of public cooperation and actively encouraged anyone with credible information to contact authorities through official channels. All rewards will be evaluated as a government scheme to bust criminal networks.

Owing to America’s radical rule under the Trump administration, an international criminal gang involved in brutal crimes such as drugs and smuggling, the MS-13 gang, has been listed as dangerous and wanted. Along with the nation’s volatile political scenario, strict measures will be taken for these criminals who pose a major threat and burden to society.