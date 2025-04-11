Trump Accuses Mexico of ‘Stealing Water from Texas Farmers’ — Threatens Them with Serious Consequences!

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump warned Mexico with “escalating consequences” in trade unless it sent more water to Texas under a controversial decades-old deal. He alleged that Mexico was breaking a 1944 agreement in which the United States shares water from the Colorado River in exchange for flows from the Rio Grande, which forms part of the two countries’ border.

“Mexico has been stealing the water from Texas Farmers” and “last year the only Sugar Mill in Texas closed” for lack of water, Trump posted to his Truth Social platform. He wrote: “We will keep escalating consequences, including TARIFFS and, maybe even SANCTIONS, until Mexico honors the Treaty.”

The current treaty cycle will expire in October, and Mexico owes the US more than 1.55 billion cubic meters, according to the two countries’ boundary and water commissions. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum stated on Thursday that her government is adhering to the treaty despite current drought circumstances, “to the extent of water availability.”

Trump’s remarks came after a decision last month to restrict water shipments to Tijuana, citing Mexico’s shortages. It was the first time that the United States had delayed such a delivery. Mexican officials have cited drought conditions as a significant factor to the missing deliveries.

She previously stated in a post on the social networking platform X that her government had sent a “comprehensive proposal” to the US State Department. “I am confident that, as with other subjects, an agreement will be found.

On March 20, Washington responded by rejecting Mexico’s request for special water distribution for the first time. Mexico claims that its tardy deliveries are the result of two decades of drought in the Rio Grande basin. However, US farmers and lawmakers say that their southern neighbor has waited until the end of each five-year supply cycle, falling short in the most recent period.

In November, the two countries reached an agreement to alleviate water shortages in parched southern US states by delivering river water from Mexico more reliably. Mexico’s previous attempts to comply with the pact have resulted in public upheaval.