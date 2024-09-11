Trouble in Jennifer Garner and John Miller’s Paradise Due to Her Growing Bond With Ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner’s once-stable relationship with businessman John Miller is now on shaky ground, with tensions running high due to her current growing connection with ex-husband Ben Affleck. While Affleck has been handling a messy divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Garner has stepped up to give him unwavering support, leaving her current partner feeling sidelined. According to reports, Garner’s focus on helping Affleck through his divorce has put a prominent strain on her relationship with Miller. Insiders reveal that Miller, who has been dating Garner since 2018, feels neglected as Garner devotes much of her time and energy to Affleck. The insider said, "John is at the end of his rope with what he considers Jen's 'unfathomable' support for her ex-hubby while ignoring him in the process."

As per Marca, the tension between Garner and Miller has been building for months, with speculation of an engagement between the two cooling off after Affleck and Loez’s marriage began to unravel. Garner and Affleck, who share three children, recently spent a week moving their daughter Violet into her college dorm at Yale. The time spent together reportedly irritated both Lopez and Miller, with insiders suggesting it played a role in Lopez’s decision to file for divorce on August 20, which marked the second anniversary of her wedding to Affleck.

jennifer garner spent years cleaning up after ben affleck, dealing with his affair and alcoholism, trying to get him stable/sober and make him a better man only to watch another woman reap the benefits of the hard work she put in pic.twitter.com/AJO4HH9MRi — yolanda fister (@yolandafister) April 20, 2022

As per Radar, an insider spilled the beans, "J.Lo was making a point that she was humiliated by Jen and Ben's ridiculous closeness. Don't think John didn't feel the same way.” The insider further added, "John is still incredulous the woman he was close to marrying pushed him aside to focus on repairing her ex's love life. How is he supposed to feel?" Sources say Affleck has been frequently contacting Garner for advice and emotional support throughout his divorce, which has only further strained her relationship with Miller. Despite the mounting tension, Garner appears determined to make amends with Miller. A source revealed, "Garner realizes she may have overplayed her hand by putting John in second place in this dynamic. Now she's trying to woo him back and salvage the relationship."

Rumors have swirled that Garner and Affleck may be rekindling their romance in the wake of Affleck’s split from Lopez. Some insiders claim that Affleck has grown to appreciate Garner even more, valuing her steady presence in his life. A source remarked, "It started months ago. Just look at how happy they look. They've gotten a second chance at love. She was a total rock for Ben as his marriage to J.Lo crumbled. He values Jen's advice enormously.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bauer-Griffin

The insider further continued, “He knows he's incredibly lucky to have her. She's kept him focused and positive. The way Jen's been there for Ben has only strengthened his belief that she was so good for him as a wife and partner. He just has so much respect for Jen and how she lives her life. Her constant comings and goings at Ben's rental, the fact he trusts her to just come in... the signs were definitely there for a lot of people."