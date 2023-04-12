Tristan Thompson Makes Big Money Move to Lakers, moving closer to Khloe and their kids

Tristan Thompson has made a big move, both professionally and personally. The basketball star recently signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, which means he will be spending more time in LA with his ex-partner Khloe Kardashian and their two children.

While the move is certainly a savvy career move for Thompson, it's also a significant development for his personal life. Thompson and Kardashian have had a rocky relationship in recent years, with Thompson being caught cheating on Kardashian multiple times. However, the two have managed to co-parent their children, and Thompson's move to LA could make that process a lot easier.

Thompson's signing with the Lakers is a big deal for the team as well. The Lakers are currently struggling, and Thompson's experience and talent could help turn things around. Thompson is known for his rebounding and defensive skills, and his addition to the team could give them the boost they need to make a run for the playoffs.

He’s not just a seatwarmer, insiders suggest. Between a current array of injuries on the team and Tristan’s history on the court, he could end up actually playing. Strange as it may sound, that is not a guarantee of signing on to a team, as per The Hollywood Gossip.

But while Lakers fans are undoubtedly excited about Thompson's signing, it's his personal life that has people talking. Thompson and Kardashian have had a tumultuous relationship, to say the least. Thompson has been caught cheating on Kardashian multiple times, including while she was pregnant with their daughter True.

Despite this, the two have managed to maintain a friendly relationship for the sake of their children. And with Thompson now spending more time in LA, it's possible that the two could become closer once again. Of course, there's no guarantee that Thompson and Kardashian will get back together. The two have been on-again, off-again for years, and their relationship has been plagued by cheating scandals and other drama. But Thompson's move to LA certainly makes it easier for the two to spend time together and co-parent their children.

Thompson's move to the Lakers could be just what the team needs to turn their season around. While Thompson's move to LA certainly has implications for his personal life, it's seems that his focus is on basketball for now. He's excited to join the Lakers and contribute to the team's success.

Only time will tell what the future holds for Thompson and Kardashian. Despite his repeated transgressions, he has managed to regain Kardashian's favor time and time again. However, with his new career move to the Lakers and closer proximity to Khloe and their children, concerns arise that it may facilitate his return to her good graces once more.