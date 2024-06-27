Travis Kelce Says He's 'Proud' to be With 'Cool' Taylor Swift And Throws Shade on Her Ex-Joe Alwyn

Travis Kelce revealed how "proud" he is to date his "cool" girlfriend Taylor Swift. While expressing his love for her he engaged in a sly swipe at his girlfriend's last ex, Joe Alwyn. Alwyn and Swift were together for six years before parting their ways. Kelce expressed how much he loved the pop sensation and went on to call her, "my lady" and "my girl."

According to Daily Mail, taking a dig at Alwyn, the NFL player stated, "You want to keep things private, but at the same time, like, I’m not here to hide anything. That’s my girl, you know what I mean? That’s my lady, so it’s like... I’m proud of that." While speaking on Bussin' With The Boys podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs player shared, "I’m not sitting here trying to juggle like, "how can I keep this under wraps? You just don’t want to let everyone into your personal life and be able to comment on it, knowing that everything she does is getting a headline."

Speaking highly of the Grammy-winning singer, Kelce said, "She's very self-aware... She understands situations like that, and I think that's why I really started to fall for her, how genuine she is just around friends and family. It can get crazy for somebody with that much attention, and she keeps it so chill and so cool, and I can admire it for sure." Adding further about how Swift "won him over," Kelce said, "The first game she came to against the Bears, I was like, 'I can probably set you up with everything,' and she just walked right through the front door. There's no like going down, talking to security, making sure she [gets to her seats]. She was like, #2I just want to be around the family and friends and experience this with everybody."

"I was just like, 'She got points for that.' She's in the madness. She wants to be a part of it. She wants to support me and do things like that. She really won me over with that," Kelce continued. Kelce and Swift started seeing each other in 2023 during the NFL season. Speculations about them dating each other were confirmed when the Anti-Hero hitmaker marked her presence in the Kansa City Chiefs game to support her boyfriend. The celebrity pair was shipped by Swift fans who are also known as Swifties.

The ex-couple stayed tight-lipped on the matter that led to the fallout. Alwyn had recently expressed that it took him a long time to get over his relationship with Swift as reported by People. The British musician chose not to speak much about his ex-girlfriend. Meanwhile, Kelce and Swift made headlines, when the sportsperson joined his girlfriend on stage during one of her Eras Tour concerts in London. Kelce posed along with Swift's other backup dancers as he played along in a skit for the viewers before the songstress started performing again.