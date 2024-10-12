Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Says She's Not Going to Vote — Because She Doesn't 'Care'

Travis Barker’s daughter, Alabama Barker, found herself in hot waters after she declared that she doesn’t plan to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election because she ‘genuinely’ doesn't care. During a recent Instagram Live session, Alabama, who recently turned 18, explained that she doesn’t feel educated on the candidates and, therefore, doesn't believe it's right to vote. She said, “It’s kinda immature if I talk about it and I’m not fully educated, but I do have an opinion, and I’ll keep it to myself. Not voting isn’t crazy, in my opinion, at all, because if I don’t feel like I have the exact education for what I’m voting for, how is it right for me to vote for something I’m not completely educated on?”

Alabama Barker ignorantly telling her fans how she's "too stupid" to vote pic.twitter.com/Jg5Otp693k — sip this ☕️ (@sipthisteaaaaa) October 9, 2024

As per The Independent, she added that while she could educate herself on candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, she sees no point in doing so since she doesn’t have a strong interest in politics. In a futile attempt, she explained, “Why am I doing that if I genuinely really don’t care? I’m just honest. I don’t care to vote if I don’t know exactly what’s going on. I don’t think that’s wrong…I have an opinion on what I feel is right because of what I’ve been seeing. And just, like, I feel like one of the voters is just a mess. I mean, one of the – sorry – one of the people, the runners, candidates. See? I’m telling you, I’m not educated. I’m a little bit stupid.”

Alabama Barker clarifies her recents comments about voting and says she committed to educating herself further.✍🏽: #TSRStaffKH pic.twitter.com/LKsDYNiKeq — The Shade Room Teens (@shaderoomteens) October 10, 2024

Alabama's stance came as a shocker as the Kardashian family has always urged folks to vote, particularly during the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Khloé Kardashian, for instance, took to social media to dispute claims that her family hadn’t done enough to encourage voter participation. When a Twitter user suggested that Khloé and her family hadn’t used their massive influence to push for voter turnout, the reality star was quick to argue, "My family and I have encouraged the importance of voting, registering to vote, and using your platforms. We have been posting for weeks...where people can register. Where people can vote. We have made it super simplistic/easy. Please be fully informed before you make untrue claims."

#TravisBarker's daughter says she's not educated enough on the issues to cast a ballot this year ... and, she's not interested in politics to try and figure it out.🗳️🫠 Her full statement in bio! pic.twitter.com/QGFsgDB5Qq — TMZ (@TMZ) October 9, 2024

Indeed, during the 2020 election, members of the Kardashian-Jenner family made significant efforts to urge their millions of followers to vote. Kim Kardashian posted, "I VOTED!!!! Did you? If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line!" as reported by the E! News.

Moreover, Khloé tweeted, "I am seeing that so many people were unable to sleep because of the elections. Even people not from this country. Many are riddled with nerves. Try to take care of yourselves today. 30 minutes of praying or meditation may help. We will all get through this together. We have to."