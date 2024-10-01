Travis Barker Upset Over Leaked Picture of Youngest Son Rocky: “Someone Finally Got a Photo of Him”

Travis Barker has spoken out about the leaked photos of his newborn son with wife Kourtney Kardashian. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, published on September 23, the Blink-182 drummer shared his disappointment over the same. While Barker didn't reveal who leaked the shot of his youngest child, he was certainly not happy. The couple occasionally shares the photo of their 10-month-old son Rocky on social media, with his face always obscured. "Unfortunately, someone finally got a photo of him," said Barker.

The couple got married in 2022 and welcomed their first child, Rocky Thirteen, in 2023. While Kardashian has previously shown her fans the birth of her firstborn, Mason Disick, on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of four has now changed her ways and has remained fairly private, blurring out her son's face whenever posting his photos to social media. In the Wall Street interview, Barker opened up about the couple's 'parenting' style. "We would rather keep him out of the spotlight," shared the drummer.

Barker also voiced his opinion about the social media presence of his three older children, daughter Alabama, 18, son Landon, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. He explained, "If I could do everything differently, I would have done the same thing with my [older] kids. I think it’s weird to grow up and you are 15 or 12, and you are like, 'Mom, you posted this of me?'"

Barker isn't the only one being more selective about what appears on Instagram lately. Kardashian seldom shares pictures of her older children on her account, which boasts over 221 million followers. Mason, for instance, had previously expressed he "doesn’t want any part of it," according to E! Online. "He doesn’t love it," Kardashian shared in 2022. "I want my kids to be kids. I crave normalcy as much as we can have it." This likely led to Kourtney allowing Mason to create his own Instagram page, giving him control over his public image.

"My first baby is on insta," the Poosh founder posted on her Instagram Stories in May. She added, "And I am not Okay." Earlier this month, Kourtney also shared a few sweet snapshots of baby Rocky, including one of him gazing at a city skyline and another of his dad Barker, lifting him in the air while kissing his chubby cheeks. She has expressed a desire to focus more on motherhood. On her family's hit Hulu series, The Kardashians, she stated, "I feel lucky that I can have the choice to not have to rush back to work. I want to fully raise my child and be a stay-at-home mom."