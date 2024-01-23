Travis Barker, the renowned Blink-182 drummer, recently displayed his unusual basketball abilities using an unexpected prop: his two-month-old baby Rocky's diaper pail. The funny episode was captured in a TikTok video that has since gone viral, depicting the Blink-182 rocker's relentless attempts to make an impossible shot.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dave Benett

Travis shared the one-minute video on his TikTok account, which shows the musician in Rocky's nursery. Barker engaged in a fun and lighthearted fight against the diaper pail, with his wife, reality star Kourtney Kardashian, and their newborn Rocky watching from a nearby chair and daughter Alabama behind the camera, per People.

Despite over 50 attempts, including a behind-the-back trick shot, Travis was initially unable to get the diaper into the pail. The amusing event elicited hilarious commentary from his daughter Alabama, who couldn't help but express her surprise at her father's frequent misses. "I mean, you cannot be serious," Alabama, 18, said after one of Travis' missed shots.

However, the effort paid off when the dedicated musician ultimately made the shot, getting cheers from his family. Travis celebrated his victory by flexing his muscles and kissing Kourtney, demonstrating the playful and engaged side of parenting.

"Your Dad can do anything Rocky," Travis captioned the TikTok video, emphasizing the fun aspect of the family encounter. Rocky, born on November 1, 2023, is the latest addition to Travis and Kardashian's blended family. The pair, who married in 2022, have a 19-year-old son named Landon and Alabama from Travis' former marriage to Shanna Moakler. Kardashian, on the other hand, has three children from her former relationship with Scott Disick, Penelope Scotland (11), Reign Aston (8), and Mason Dash (13).

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Neilson Barnard

Kardashian announced her pregnancy with Travis's child during a June Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. The scene featured Kardashian carrying a banner that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant," reminiscent of the band's iconic All the Small Things music video.

According to US Weekly, Kardashian's pregnancy took a turn in September when she experienced a problem that required "urgent fetal surgery." Travis, who was on tour in Europe at the time, raced back to be by her side.

Kardashian expressed gratitude on Instagram, acknowledging the emotional journey and expressing newfound empathy for mothers who have been through similar experiences. “Kourtney had a very scary medical situation, she is so happy to be past it now and relieved it’s all behind her,” the insider said to US Weekly.

“Travis is now back on tour because Kourtney is much better now [and they] are very relieved that this has passed.” The couple's relief and delight were evident following the successful surgery, with a source confirming Travis' steadfast support for Kardashian during the difficult period.

Fast forward to November 1, 2023, and the couple welcomes baby Rocky. According to a source, Kardashian was "over the moon" about her son's arrival, and Travis proved to be an attentive and loving partner, ensuring she had everything she required.

