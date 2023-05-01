Tony Shalhoub's Manhattan Apartment Sells for a Whopping $3.4 Million

Tony Shalhoub's luxe apartment finally sells for a whopping $3.4 million after being put up for sale last year. According to Mansion Global, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor finally sold his luxurious Manhattan apartment located at 15 West, 81st Street, where he had lived since 2016.

Tony Shalhoub parts ways with $3.4M NYC home https://t.co/3RksTDB6vK pic.twitter.com/RSLlnxUgQ7 — LUIS SUÁREZ | NYC Real Estate (@LuisSuarezNY) April 18, 2023

The 69-year-old actor moved in with his wife and fellow Invasion of the Body Snatchers actress and artist Brooke Adams back in 2016 and has lived there for 7 years now. They bought the stunning apartment at a burning price of approximately $4 million.

Actors Tony Shalhoub and Brooke Adams at The Plaza Hotel on April 17, 2014, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Pont/Getty Images)

The apartment was sold through a partnership with Brown Harris Stevens real estate firm, ranked number 8 for overall sales volume in privately held real estate firms in the US. However, details regarding the buyer, the price it was sold at, and documents containing information about the sale's deal have not been made public yet and remain in confidentiality with both the buyer and seller. The building completed its construction in the year 1930 and was designed by an esteemed architect, Emery Roth, who maintained its vintage tones while restoring an earlier sophisticated era. Commodities such as herringbone-patterned oak floors, vintage doorknobs, moldings, and ceramic wall tiles make this apartment a living piece of art.

The apartment itself is located at the heart of Manhattan, New York, and is nothing less than breathtaking. Named the "Classic Five" because of the 5 highlight rooms - two main bedrooms, a large dining area, a fireplace, a library den, and a kitchen.

Douglas Elliman | Luxury Real Estate

All of these rooms have been furnished with a touch of panache, elegance, and modernity. The apartment also has a great view with ample ventilation and space.

Douglas Elliman | Luxury Real Estate

The bathrooms are tiled with Italian Mosiac marble with an emerald aesthetic, the kitchen has been designed in a vintage all-silver and oak tone, and the greater hall has white and gold aesthetically pleasing furniture with a maple-colored fireplace along with art adorning the walls.

Douglas Elliman | Luxury Real Estate

The main highlight is its terrace from which one can enjoy the beautiful sandy-brown shades of Manhattan or observe an illuminating night during sundown hours. It is a perfect setting. To add, it's lined with iron-work railings and an automatic watering system for plants, making it perfect for any plant lover. The building provides amenities such as a functional fitness center, a children's play area, and even a bike room.

Getty Images | Photo by Craig Barritt

The timing of the Spy Kids actor couldn't be more ironic, with the fifth and final season of Amazon Prime hit series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel that came to a successful wrap earlier. The series finale is set to release on May 26, 2022.