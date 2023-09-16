INQUISITR.COM / Entertainment

Tom Sandoval Opens up After Raquel Leviss Blocks Him on Instagram: 'I Wish Her the Best'

By Suchitra B
Published on : 21:53 PST, Sep 15, 2023
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | (L) Photo by Santiago Felipe ; (R) Photo by Amy Sussman

Tom Sandoval is disclosing the extent of his post-Scandoval interactions with Raquel Leviss. In March, Sandoval split up with Ariana Madix, 38, his longtime girlfriend after she discovered that he had cheated on her with Leviss. After this, the Vanderpump Rules actors' widely reported controversy came to be known as "Scandoval", and Leviss and Sandoval called off the relationship in May.

 

Even when it appears like the dust has settled, there is still some drama. Sandoval responded to a post on Leviss' Instagram earlier this week, wishing her on her 29th birthday. "Happy birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss you, friend," he wrote in the comment. She immediately blocked him, and according to a source who spoke to ET, "Raquel and Tom haven't communicated in several months."

In an interview with ET's Deidre Behar on Tuesday, Sandoval acknowledged that it had been some time since he had spoken to Leviss. He also responded after she unfollowed him on Instagram. "We don't really talk much," the 40-year-old Bravolebrity said. "I just was reaching out to her to wish her a happy birthday. I hope she's happy and I wish her the best."

 

 

Leviss chose not to participate in the filming of Vanderpump Rules season 11, which Sandoval recently finished. He seemed to have been impacted by her decision to decline the show. "It was really probably the hardest season I've ever filmed," Sandoval confessed. "Just feeling very alone, very isolated. Obviously losing a friend, Raquel, was tough. It was tough."

Sandoval is a contestant on Fox's rigorous reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test as well as Vanderpump Rules this season, and he breached one of the rules to keep Leviss near to him during the show. The reality star added that bringing pictures of Leviss into the contest helped him get over some of the challenging stages. "That was right kind of in the peak of this whole scenario, scandal, and we [Leviss and I] were kind of the few people that we had for each other," he said of breaking the rules. "...It's nice to think of your family and people close to you to push you, like when you feel like quitting and giving up."

 

After being involved in such a "big scandal" earlier in the year, Sandoval hopes that the "worst of it" is behind him. Despite their conflict, Sandoval is happy for Madix, who is competing in season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. "I'll be doing both, voting and watching. I'm really, really excited for her," he said of supporting his ex. "I know she has been wanting to do this show for years. I think she's going to do great. She's a really hard worker. I think she'll go far, hopefully."

 

