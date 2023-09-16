Tom Sandoval Opens up After Raquel Leviss Blocks Him on Instagram: 'I Wish Her the Best'

Tom Sandoval is disclosing the extent of his post-Scandoval interactions with Raquel Leviss. In March, Sandoval split up with Ariana Madix, 38, his longtime girlfriend after she discovered that he had cheated on her with Leviss. After this, the Vanderpump Rules actors' widely reported controversy came to be known as "Scandoval", and Leviss and Sandoval called off the relationship in May.

Raquel Leviss blocks Tom Sandoval after he comments on her latest post. pic.twitter.com/eTgmLhYh7Y — E! News (@enews) September 13, 2023

Also Read: Raquel Leviss Is Not On Talking Terms With 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval, Has Cut Him Off

Even when it appears like the dust has settled, there is still some drama. Sandoval responded to a post on Leviss' Instagram earlier this week, wishing her on her 29th birthday. "Happy birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss you, friend," he wrote in the comment. She immediately blocked him, and according to a source who spoke to ET, "Raquel and Tom haven't communicated in several months."

In an interview with ET's Deidre Behar on Tuesday, Sandoval acknowledged that it had been some time since he had spoken to Leviss. He also responded after she unfollowed him on Instagram. "We don't really talk much," the 40-year-old Bravolebrity said. "I just was reaching out to her to wish her a happy birthday. I hope she's happy and I wish her the best."

#PumpRules’ Tom Sandoval heard through the grapevine that Raquel Leviss blocked him … and he’s quipping right back. Get his reflection on her “immature” move — and why he even wished her a happy birthday in the first place — here: https://t.co/7XoFMo2XMn pic.twitter.com/ovpQl3BE1g — Us Weekly (@usweekly) September 14, 2023

Leviss chose not to participate in the filming of Vanderpump Rules season 11, which Sandoval recently finished. He seemed to have been impacted by her decision to decline the show. "It was really probably the hardest season I've ever filmed," Sandoval confessed. "Just feeling very alone, very isolated. Obviously losing a friend, Raquel, was tough. It was tough."

Also Read: Tom Sandoval Says He Is Ready to Take the Public’s Hatred for the “Long Haul”

Sandoval is a contestant on Fox's rigorous reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test as well as Vanderpump Rules this season, and he breached one of the rules to keep Leviss near to him during the show. The reality star added that bringing pictures of Leviss into the contest helped him get over some of the challenging stages. "That was right kind of in the peak of this whole scenario, scandal, and we [Leviss and I] were kind of the few people that we had for each other," he said of breaking the rules. "...It's nice to think of your family and people close to you to push you, like when you feel like quitting and giving up."

Tom Sandoval says filming the new season of #VanderpumpRules after #Scandoval was "isolating and hard." He says of Raquel Leviss: “[Raquel] went away to a facility and I really wish I could have done that, but I’m really glad that I was able to stay here"https://t.co/XPyh6dwJBD — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 13, 2023

Also Read: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Is Taking 'Time Off From Dating' After Split With Ariana Madix

After being involved in such a "big scandal" earlier in the year, Sandoval hopes that the "worst of it" is behind him. Despite their conflict, Sandoval is happy for Madix, who is competing in season 32 of Dancing With the Stars. "I'll be doing both, voting and watching. I'm really, really excited for her," he said of supporting his ex. "I know she has been wanting to do this show for years. I think she's going to do great. She's a really hard worker. I think she'll go far, hopefully."

Bethenny Frankel isn't holding back when it comes to #VanderpumpRules star Raquel Leviss' contract and wants her to "get paid." pic.twitter.com/Ux5pEHp0xg — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 20, 2023

More from Inquisitr

Unidentified "Angry" Man Throws Wine Glass at Tom Sandoval During 'Vanderpump Rules Event

Tom Sandoval Confronted a Guy Who Seemed To Be Assaulting a Security Agent at an Event