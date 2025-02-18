Tom Hanks’ ‘Disgusting’ Portrayal of MAGA Supporter Makes Donald Trump’s Fans Furious

Tom Hanks‘ SNL 50 appearance is creating a lot of buzz after Trump supporters clearly expressed their anger over the actor’s controversial MAGA joke. The Forrest Gump star came out wearing an American Eagle shirt under blue denim, paired up with a MAGA “Make America Great Again” cap, which generated the most buzz.

He was simply reprising his character Doug, a MAGA supporter who first appeared in the 2016 SNL sketch Black Jeopardy. During the show, he initially refused to shake hands with Kenan Thompson’s Black character, Darnell Hayes. Although Doug ultimately shook hands with him, reluctantly, the scene sparked outrage. Many criticized the joke, which was intended to spark humor only.

On social media, far-right commentators like Clay Travis and Benny Johnson stated that the scene was “tone deaf” in trying to portray Trump supporters as r—cists. Many also attacked the show for creating the joke right when the president’s “popularity was growing among minority voters.“ Conservative figure Mario Nawfal outright called the portrayal “r—cist caricatures“ outdated.

On February 16, 2025, Tom Hanks once again came out as Doug on SNL 50, which once sparked massive controversy. He re-enacted the bit where he refused to shake hands with Darnell Hayes. But this time, he suggested creating a “White Jeopardy“ show, taking the “tone deaf“ allegations further.

On social media, MAGA supporters again expressed their anger. Many accused Saturday Night Live of an insulting portrayal of Donald Trump‘s fans. One user wrote, “Tom Hanks in a MAGA hat, horrified at the idea of shaking a black man’s hand, tells you everything you need to know about what the left has learned since November.“

Another wrote, “Keep it up libs. You’ll never win another election again.“ One also wrote, “The Left, like Hanks, clings to a narrative painting MAGA as a white supremacist, suggesting non-whites supporting it are brainwashed. In reality, MAGA supporters are a diverse, supportive community, proving this divisive rhetoric is not just wrong—it’s why Democrats lost the elections. Time to wake up.”

Tom Hanks, dressed as a MAGA supporter on SNL acting as he’s afraid to shake a black man’s hand, pushing the LIE that MAGA equals racism. This portrayal is not just ignorant; it’s laughably out of touch. The Left, like Hanks, clings to a narrative painting MAGA as white… pic.twitter.com/xVuxpXgrwM — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) February 17, 2025

Meanwhile, Link Lauren, a former senior aide for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., slammed SNL, saying, “This show wonders why their ratings are in the gutter…This tired trope that MAGA is r—cist is disgusting. SNL is an unfunny show for snobbish liberal elites.“

Tom Hanks just came out on SNL in a MAGA hat for a bit where he acted like he didn’t want to shake a black man’s hand. This show wonders why their ratings are in the gutter. Trump won the popular vote. This tired trope that MAGA is racist is disgusting. SNL is an unfunny show… pic.twitter.com/PlSc7gmiJ0 — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) February 17, 2025

While the controversy continues, there is also a separate discussion over political humor and its broadening role. The question is whether skits like this can create a cultural divide or maintain a line between polarization in entertainment.