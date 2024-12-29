If you’re an avid follower of the Mission Impossible series, you might be in for a new treat. Hollywood icon Tom Cruise, is currently searching for a new face who could be a good fit for the role of Ethan Hunt. There’s more to this step, though, as Cruise is planning to throw a glimpse into the early life of the character way before he made his name famous. This decision is a great move for a franchise as big as this.

As per the latest reports, Cruise is planning to detail the backstory of Ethan Hunt, giving fans a fresh perspective on their loved franchise. To quote an insider, “Tom wants to give Mission Impossible a fresh take and explore Ethan’s past. They’re looking for a young star to play the role, who will debut in the next film and have a larger presence in the ninth. ”

Apart from this, there’s no hiding that Cruise is an active member in the overall casting process. He is very committed to finding a talented member who could do justice to the role. Even fans would be hoping to see someone who brings in the same energy as Cruise has been bringing on screen over the years.

“They’re going to start looking for a young star to take on the role, and they will appear a bit in the next film and then more in the ninth. It’s very important to Tom that they get the right person. They are seeking a youngster who is completely fresh on the scene and will cause a real stir. It’s a huge role, but the hunt is on to see if they can find a young Tom Cruise,” an insider revealed. They added, “The scenes will show Ethan in his early life and explore the things that happened to him before he went on to start working as a spy. It is something they’ve not done before with Mission Impossible and so Tom thinks it could be a really interesting tangent for fans.”

Fans of the series can rejoice as Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set to hit the theatres in May 2025. Shea Whigham, who starred as U.S. intelligence agent Jasper Briggs, will be back in the same role one more time. In a recent discussion, he stated how excited he was to be a part of this project. His statement lets the viewers know the kind of commitment that Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie have put into the film to make it a success.

“I think it’s going to be amazing. I really do, because of [Tom] and McQuarrie there … I’ve got to be careful. I can’t give away too much. I get in trouble. I’ve gotten in trouble already. I think one of the great things is just to be around these guys that love cinema. I mean, Tom, there’s nothing phoney about him when he says how much he loves and he wants people to come to see movies. There’s a reason why they’re getting better. Each Mission gets better.” Whigham told MovieWeb.

Simon Pegg, who has appeared in multiple films in the series to play his role of Benji Dunn, spoke on a similar note. Pegg, who during an appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, said the film was “bananas.” Pegg went on to call the upcoming film the best one so far in the series.

“What he does in this one, it boggles the mind. I think this one is the best one ever. And I’m not just saying that because it’s like, ‘Oh, you’ve got to say that’. It is going to be great,” Pegg said.