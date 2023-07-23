Here's A Look At Tom Brady's Under Construction Luxe 'Eco-Mansion' In Miami Worth $11.5 Million

Tom Brady is one of the most successful American athletes in the country. With a decorated career Brady only recently retired from being a pro athlete earlier this year. The athlete wanted to dedicate time to his family and focus on other endeavors. The announcement on social media while baffling, was received positively by his fans. Besides having an impressive record in his career, Brady also has an impressive real estate portfolio.

Prior to his divorce from now-ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, the pair had reportedly purchased a stunning piece of land by the shores of Miami in the year 2020. The plot was bought for $17 Million and the existing 5,772 square feet home is being replaced with an eco-mansion instead. Details about this mammoth mansion were only recently revealed and fans are already swooning over the upcoming home which is set to be Brady's new bachelor pad. The home is said to be worth a whopping $11.5 Million and is beyond impressive.

This mansion of dreams is being constructed at a much quicker pace than anticipated. The construction proudly boasts of a massive swimming pool soon to be filled with cool water, according to The Sun. As per the images observed, the murky pool of green water amid a green lush garden will soon undergo an ethereal makeover allowing it to truly shine.

To resonate with an eco-friendly theme, the home is sure to have breathtaking interiors each piece of furniture fixtures - a reflection of dexterous designs. Alongside impressive interiors, the home is set to be equipped with solar panels to conserve electricity. The former footballer is staying true to the spirit of sustainability as he's also planning on growing his own produce.

Hence the amenity of an organic garden for the fresh and healthy production of veggies and possibly fruits. To facilitate the importance of fitness and a healthy lifestyle, Brady has a space dedicated to yoga; a yoga terrace. A stunning Cabana followed by an incredible outdoor kitchen equipped with top-notch cooking equipment is set to be made real soon.

The luxe home is surrounded by a calm and majestic waterfront that widely resonates with Brady's theme of building an eco-mansion. The lake not only contributes to an aesthetically pleasing value to the home but would also be a great way to simply bask in the authentic experience of being amid a green environment.

The lake is reportedly set to be patrolled by a team of private security members to not only guard Brady's home but also protect the surrounding area for an extra measure of safety. This prime destination is also home to other famous personalities besides Brady. Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner followed by Billionaire Carl Icahn are soon-to-be neighbors of Brady.

