Todd Chrisley's Estranged Son Kyle Believes His Father's Prison Term Can Still Be Overturned

Todd and Julie Chrisley serve jail terms for bank fraud and federal tax evasion. Todd was given a 12-year sentence, while Julie received a 7-year sentence. A jury convicted the pair guilty of submitting forged paperwork to get almost $30 million in illegal loans. They were also to pay $17.2 million in restitution as a part of their sentence.

Their estranged son Kyle spoke with In Touch Weekly and voiced the possibility of his father's sentence being overturned just as the court had mandated Julie's sentence to be served out again. “I’m happy for Julie but you know it’s unfortunate that the court found the previous ruling on everything else valid.” He added, “I’m hoping the next step for my dad is the Supreme Court of Appeals."

The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals maintained their convictions. To give Julie a new sentence, the higher court vacated her previous one. They stated that even though the alleged plan began in 2006, Julie was not part of the scheme until 2007 and hence her case lacked sufficient evidence of her involvement. The court ruled that Julie should receive a reduced term because she didn't take part in Todd's scam the entire time. “We’re pleased that the Court agreed that Julie’s sentence was improper, but we’re disappointed that it rejected Todd’s appeal,” Alex Little, the couple's attorney said.

"With this step behind us, we can now challenge the couple’s convictions based on the illegal search that started the case,” Little added. “The family appreciates the continued support they’ve received throughout this process. And they’re hopeful for more good news in the future.” Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, said, “Didn’t necessarily go as we hoped. But we do have a little win...What [the ruling] means is that the appeals court could not find any evidence that attributed this $17 million loss amount to my mother. And for that, I am grateful and I hope and pray that the judge can send her home,” she said in a video on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kyle previously said that he was forbidden from attending his father’s appeal hearing. He said, “After he went to prison, we would email, and I think I was able to visit him twice. I’m not sure what happened for him to stop contact a year ago but after I was told not to attend the hearing, he removed me…from his approved contact list. I couldn’t tell you what his reasons are.”

As per InTouch Weekly, he stated that he would have been 'escorted out' when he tried to attend the hearing. "I don’t know why but he hasn’t responded to my emails, and he doesn’t call. I was going to attend the hearing, but I was told my dad did not want me there. I believe someone even said they would have me ‘escorted out’ if I showed up.” “We did reconcile. I moved to Tennessee in 2019 and from then up until he went to prison, we spoke daily, we would meet up for lunch, we spent holidays together…we were fine,” Kyle concluded puzzled.