TikToker Who Called for Elon Musk’s Assassination Pays Hefty Price— You Won’t Believe It

A TikTok user who suggested that Elon Musk should be assassinated is facing serious consequences. Sarah C. Roberts made a bombshell statement about Musk while claiming that she hadn’t paid taxes in years.

Roberts, who has a following of 4.3 million on X, is in trouble with the law for her admission in a recent video. After the clip blew up, the influencer deleted all her social media accounts. The clip was then posted by right-wing influencer LibsofTikTok.

LibsofTikTok posted the video along with the caption, “TikToker who admits she hasn’t filed taxes in 8 years calls for Elon to be ass*ssinated @fbi.” In the video that is now deleted, Sarah claimed that she has “many thoughts” about Musk, who serves as senior advisor to Donald Trump.

“I promised myself I would avoid the news, but obviously, I haven’t. Here’s my one thought – I have many thoughts – Elon Musk,” she noted. Sarah could be seen making an action of slashing her throat after mentioning Musk’s name.

TikToker who admits she hasn’t filed taxes in 8 years calls for Elon to be ass*ssinated @fbi pic.twitter.com/AiNC2nkKRF — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 24, 2025

“We need to X him. And by X, I mean formally known as assassination,” she mentioned. Roberts continued talking about how the FBI could never get to her. She mocked them for not having “enough people” to investigate her.

What caught a lot of attention was Sarah’s confession about her tax dodging. “I haven’t filed my taxes in like… eight years, and yet no one’s come for me,” she admitted in the clip.

The situation backfired on Roberts, according to a follow-up post by LibsofTikTok. In the post, the right-wing influencer revealed that Sarah was being investigated. “BREAKING: U.S. Attorney Ed Martin just announced an investigation into this tiktoker who called to assassinate Elon,” the update read.

Duly noted. Thx for letting us know. We’ll put you in the system. Talk soon, M’am. #NoOneIsAboveTheLaw https://t.co/zCMohyeHML — U.S. Attorney Ed Martin (@USAEdMartin) February 24, 2025

Sarah spoke to TMZ about how she regretted her actions after the citation blew out of proportion. She referred to whatever she said in the initial video as “stupid jokes.” The TikTok star noted how she thought she was “protected” under free speech but had “certainly learned” her lesson.

Roberts also told the outlet that two officials from the FBI had paid her a visit. She shared how she lost her job following the social media debacle. The TikToker also rectified her statement from the video and noted that she has paid all her taxes to date.

Sarah’s former boss came forward to clarify the tax evasion joke. The individual noted that Roberts has paid all her taxes, which meant the joke was clearly just that— a joke.

It was revealed that Sarah did had an issue with her tax information in 2020 and 2021, which led to a temporary delay in the payment. The TikTok user shared how she got in touch with the New York state and New York City taxes for the same. Sarah Roberts revealed that TikTok banned her from the app after the incident.