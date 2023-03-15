Tiger Woods' Ex Demands $30 Million After Being Locked Out of His Home

Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend, Erica Herman, is suing him for $30 million, claiming that he locked her out of his home. According to the lawsuit, Herman claims that she had an oral agreement with Tiger Woods that allowed her to reside in his home rent-free for five years after their split. She further alleges that the agreement was breached when Tiger's employees locked her out of the residence, removed her personal belongings, and informed her that she could not return, as per People.

The lawsuit also claims that more than $40,000 in cash was "misappropriated." Tiger's attorneys, on the other hand, argue that Herman was only allowed to live there during their relationship and that Tiger's two teenage children with ex-wife Elin Nordegren also reside in the home. The company that holds the title to Tiger's home, Jupiter Island Irrevocable Homestead Trust, has responded to Herman's lawsuit by asking for the matter to be heard by an arbitrator. The trust's lawyers argue that Tiger had broken up with her and asked her to leave the home and that there was no oral agreement about her living in the home.

The lawsuit and subsequent legal battle have shed light on the volatile split between the former couple, who had been dating since 2017. The bombshell news came after Herman reportedly filed documents seeking to nullify a non-disclosure agreement with Tiger, citing a pair of federal laws that allow for NDAs to be canceled in cases of sexual harassment or assault. The Speak Out Act and Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021 are new laws that Herman hopes will clarify questions about whether or not Tiger's NDA is still "valid or enforceable." It is unclear what allegations, if any, Herman is making against Tiger under these laws, as per Page Six.

The lawsuit highlights the importance of having written agreements when it comes to living arrangements and other agreements between parties. Oral agreements can be difficult to enforce and are often subject to interpretation, leading to legal battles like the one between Tiger and Herman.

Furthermore, the lawsuit also highlights the importance of understanding one's legal rights as a tenant. The Florida Residential Landlord Tenant Act provides protections for both landlords and tenants, and it is important to understand these laws in order to avoid disputes.

The legal battle between Tiger and Herman has also raised questions about the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment or assault. NDAs have been used to prevent victims of sexual harassment and assault from speaking out about their experiences, often in exchange for financial settlements. As the case unfolds, it will be interesting to see how these issues are addressed and what impact they may have on future legal battles.