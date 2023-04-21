Tiger Woods’ Ankle Surgery Deemed a Success Following 2023 Masters Withdrawal

Tiger Woods, the legendary golfer, has undergone ankle surgery after withdrawing from the 2023 Masters Tournament.

In a statement posted on Woods' Twitter account, it was revealed that he had a subtalar fusion procedure done to help alleviate post-traumatic arthritis caused by the car crash he was involved in back in February 2021. The surgery was performed by Dr. Martin O'Malley at the HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York and was deemed successful. As mentioned by PEOPLE, "He's resting now and will start the recovery process," said Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports, adding that Woods is in recovery.

This marks Woods' 25th time at the Masters Tournament, and during the competition, he spoke about the pain he was experiencing in his right leg, which remained sore even after the first round.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports ahead of this December's Hero World Challenge tournament, Woods discussed his possible retirement, saying that he may be nearing the end of his career. "The goal is to play just the major championships and maybe one or two more. That's it," he said. "I mean, physically, that's all I can do." Woods also mentioned that he did not expect to play in three majors this year, but was grateful for the opportunity to compete in two more. "I like playing, I like competing," said Woods. "But unfortunately — I can hit the golf ball and hit whatever shot you want — I just can't walk."

This isn't the first time that Woods has faced significant medical issues. In 2017, he underwent a spinal fusion surgery and went on to win the 2019 Masters Tournament. However, he has also struggled with various injuries throughout his career, including a knee injury that required multiple surgeries and caused him to miss several major tournaments.

Despite these setbacks, Woods' legacy as one of the greatest golfers of all time remains secure. He has won 82 PGA Tour events, tied for the most in history, and has won 15 major championships. Woods has been credited with popularizing golf and expanding its audience beyond the traditional country club set, thanks in part to his dynamic playing style and his status as one of the few Black golfers on the tour.

Woods' impact on the sport has been immense, and his personal life has been the subject of much media scrutiny over the years. In 2009, he was involved in a highly publicized scandal that ultimately led to the end of his marriage and a significant dip in his playing career. However, he has since mounted a comeback, winning his fifth Masters Tournament in 2019 and continuing to play at the highest level until his recent injury.

As Woods continues to recover from his ankle surgery, it remains to be seen whether he will be able to compete at the highest level once again. However, his legacy as one of the all-time greats of the sport remains intact, and he will continue to be remembered as a trailblazer who changed the face of golf forever.