Tiffany Trump’s Outfit Choice at White House State Dinner Sparks Royal Protocol Concerns

Tiffany Trump appears to have broken royal protocol with her strapless yellow dress as she attended the state dinner with her family.

On Tuesday, April 28, Tiffany, President Donald Trump‘s sole child with his second wife, Marla Maples, was at the state dinner hosted at the White House as King Charles III and Queen Camilla are visiting the U.S. for four days. Tiffany posted photos from the event on social media.

The 32-year-old wore a pastel yellow sweetheart neckline dress for the occasion. The Miss Rosier dress had a pleated bodice and skirt.

The mother of one had her blonde hair curled and parted on the side. Tiffany kept her jewellery to a minimum, wearing a diamond necklace.

Tiffany posted a sneak peek of her outfit on Instagram Stories. She shared a mirror selfie with her husband, Michael Boulos. Boulos wore a traditional black tailcoat suit. Boulos, who wooed Tiffany in 2022, wore a white bow tie.

Last evening, Tiffany Trump and her husband, Michael Boulos attended the White House State Dinner for King Charles and Queen Camilla. 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 Tiffany is wearing a lovely and affordable gown by Miss Rosier pic.twitter.com/U4IzI89jGi — Remoulade Sauce (@Remisagoodboy) April 29, 2026

There’s a specific dress code for royal events. Although not prohibited, strapless dresses such as the one Tiffany wore are generally not encouraged.

Elle reported that the dress code for UK state banquets is strictly what is termed as “white tie decorations”, the most formal of all royal dress codes. It’s also known as “full evening dress”, “tails” or a “dress suit” for men. It is the most formal dress code and is more formal than just white tie, as it can include items like sashes that indicate honors given by the Queen.

Men’s dress for such an occasion is very specific. This consists of black trousers with two lines of braid down the outside of the leg, black patent lace-up shoes, and a white bow tie. A pleated or non-pleated white shirt, white low-cut waistcoat, and white bow tie are also worn. The waistcoat is topped with a black tailcoat jacket. This is unbuttoned and has pleated lapels.

🚨 PURE ELEGANCE AND STRENGTH! President Trump and First Lady Melania, alongside His Majesty King Charles III and Queen Camilla, descend the Grand Staircase heading to tonight’s historic State Dinner. White tie. World-class. Maximum respect. This is what a confident,… pic.twitter.com/UOi75QBIgp — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 29, 2026

But Tiffany wasn’t the only Trump to wear a state dinner garment that could be seen as a royal faux pas.

First Lady Melania Trump wore a strapless gown, too. She wore off-white suede gloves by Dior to pair with her delphinium pink silk gown by Christian Dior Haute Couture. She also wore a pair of matching pumps.

Queen Camilla, on the other hand, wore a pink Fiona Clare gown. She wore a diamond and amethyst necklace for her jewellery, which was reportedly gifted to Queen Victoria by a former Duchess of Kent and then passed down to Queen Mary.

What do you think of Tiffany Trump’s choice of gown for the White House state dinner? Let us know in the comments.