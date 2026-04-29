King Charles Jokes About Britain Burning Down the White House During U.S. Visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla are on a U.S. visit to improve diplomatic relations between the two nations. The British monarch made light jabs and sarcastic remarks during his speech. He joked about Donald Trump’s ballroom project, referencing the time British troops burned the White House.

King Charles said, “It is a particular pleasure to be back in this wonderful building, the heart of your democracy. On this occasion, I cannot help noticing the readjustments to the East Wing, Mr President, following your visit to Windsor Castle last year.”

King Charles, “Mr. President, first lady, my wife and I are most grateful to you for your generous hospitality as the United States celebrates this very special anniversary year, of the Declaration of Independence” “And may I also just start by paying tribute to your own courage… pic.twitter.com/jpKDYKcf4E — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) April 29, 2026

The readjustments include the demolished East Wing, which was knocked down to make space for the ballroom. The $400 million ballroom project is currently on pause due to a lawsuit. After the WHCD shooting incident, Trump is pushing for the lawsuit to be dropped, arguing the incident would have never happened there.

Republicans are seeking approval to use taxpayer money to fund the project for the protection of the current and future president. Charles continued, “I’m sorry to say that we British, of course, made our own small attempt at real estate redevelopment of the White House in 1814.”

The king’s remarks appeared to suggest Trump may have been inspired by the U.K. state visit when proposing the ballroom project. Then he went on to refer to the August 24, 1814, incident in which British troops set fire to the White House.

King Charles: “You recently commented, Mr. President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French” pic.twitter.com/0LmvfnmbNy — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) April 29, 2026

Trump and first lady Melania Trump both nodded and smiled during the King’s speech. Charles made another joke about Trump’s claim that European leaders would be speaking German and Japanese if the U.S. had not intervened in World War II.

Charles noted, “You recently commented, Mr President, that if it were not for the United States, European countries would be speaking German. Dare I say that, if it wasn’t for us, you’d be speaking French.

Charles thanked Trump for the “wonderful dinner” and the hospitality. He also gifted Trump a bell from a former British Navy submarine named HMS Trump. He said, “May it stand as a testament to our nation’s shared history and shining future. Should you ever need to get hold of us, just give us a ring!”