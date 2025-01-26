This Strange Habit of President Donald Trump’s Irks His Son Barron Trump So Much That He Shuts Himself Inside His Room!

Barron Trump is a young adult, and much like every other young adult, he gets embarrassed about his parents. Every parent has the power to embarrass their kids and this applies to the regular Joe and apparently to the most powerful man in the country, President Donald Trump, as well. And this time, the one cringing in the corner is his youngest son, Barron Trump.

Barron Trump has largely stayed away from the limelight and stayed under his mother, Melania Trump’s protective wrap. But now the young man is making waves and has people talking. Everyone is curious about his personal preferences and what it would be like to be around him. During the inauguration, he was a treat to many MAGA supporters, and reports of him being well-mannered and down-to-earth have been making rounds.

But now it seems like people are also curious to know whether there’s something about his father that irks Barron Trump. And surely, there is something about Donald Trump that gets on Barron’s nerves.

Barron Trump: A Young Man of Grace, Humility, and Kindness Hearing Barron Trump’s voice for the first time reveals more than just his calm composure. Beyond his striking appearance, it’s his humble and kind demeanor that truly leaves an impression. The way he greets others -… pic.twitter.com/hyMVhWlRcI — Alina St. John (@AlinaStJoh34202) December 6, 2024

In a recent episode of the Valuetainment podcast, Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, Vincent Oshana, and FOX News’ Jesse Watters talked about Barron Trump in his private life.

This came after the hosts of the podcast, who have interviewed people like Kobe Bryant and Cuba Gooding Jr., were invited for dinner at the White House.

Kobe Bryant explains his strategy when it comes to business decisions. pic.twitter.com/1UehlOE8rf — Valuetainment Media (@ValuetainmentTV) December 13, 2021

The host, Vincent Oshana, recounted the night in question and talked about how everything was pleasant and how respectful Barron Trump was. It was in the middle of dinner when there was loud music coming in. Barron was clearly exasperated and sighed loudly.

When the guest got curious and asked what the music was, Barron Trump couldn’t hold his embarrassment and said it was his father who was supposedly playing DJ for the night. Shortly after, it was revealed that it really was President Trump, with his nose in the iPad and its light shining on his face.

Barron Trump went on to tell everyone how his father plays his music very loud, thereby confining Barron to his room. He told his guests how the President could get the whole house shaking with his loud music.

Trump listens to the Beach Boys and gets lost in the music pic.twitter.com/aTnathWlro — Kiki (@kikisknees) August 5, 2024

The host of the podcast could not stop laughing at the thought of an 18-year-old being tired of loud music, and that too of a 78-year-old.

President Donald Trump’s habit of playing music on his iPad for his guests has been a regular occurrence in Mar-a-lago. He has been known to DJ during parties, even for the weddings of his friends and family.

Aside from his anecdote, hosts of the podcast went on to heap praises on Barron Trump and said that he had his head on his shoulders, despite coming from a powerful family. They also remarked that Barron had invited the hosts back to the White House anytime they would like to visit, calling him the perfect host for the perfect evening.