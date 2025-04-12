This Man Was Paralyzed After a Tragic Accident—Then Elon Musk’s Brain Chip Did the Unthinkable

We have all heard about Elon Musk’s Neuralink, which is a neurotechnology venture that can make humans more technologically compatible. One of their ventures includes a brain chip transplant. This brain chip proved to be a godsend to Noland Arbaugh, who met with an accident and lost his body function below the shoulders.

The accident took place on June 30, 2016. Earlier, Noland was a person who used to camp and play all kinds of sports. He was also into playing instruments like saxophone and guitar. Overall he had a full life. However, this life-changing accident left him without any movement.

When he was in the water, he was nicked by something in the head, leading to C4 and C5 dislocation. He does not even have much memory of the accident, but he remembers the helicopter ride and ceiling lights. After the accident his life hadn’t been the same.

After learning about his condition, Musk’s company offered him a brain implant. At this point, he had nothing to lose. His life had been hard ever since the accident, and this was like a silver lining.

This may sound like an episode in Black Mirror. The microchip has made communication easier for him and simplifies his life a lot. This has been great for his family as well who have been taking care of him.

We have received Breakthrough Device Designation from the FDA for Blindsight. Join us in our quest to bring back sight to those who have lost it. Apply to our Patient Registry and openings on our career page https://t.co/abBMTdv7Rh — Neuralink (@neuralink) September 17, 2024

The chip allows Noland to communicate using the computer. He can give commands to the computer via his brain signals and the chip. The chip responds to the electrical signals in his brain instead of his voice. The chip in his brain is called N1. It has a round microchip structure with threads and small electrodes that connect to his brain and respond to the signals.

The chip is specifically connected to the parts of the brain that control muscle movements through neural signals. These signals work wirelessly and are sent to the Neuralink app on his computer. With this, he can open a file, send an email, and move the cursor.

Incredibly blessed to be part of this family. https://t.co/Q6XW0OW7JV — Noland Arbaugh (@ModdedQuad) February 12, 2025

Noland was the first ever patient to receive the brain chip. He has had the chip for over a year now, and his family appreciates the new routine they have now, which is more manageable. About the brain chip experiences, Noland reveals, “It did feel like magic at first. The day I could just imagine moving the cursor, just thinking, Cursor, go here, that blew my mind. Like, this shouldn’t be happening. I was giddy for a whole day.”

There are two other people who have received the brain chip, but they remain anonymous. Even Noland was under no obligation or agreement to not talk about the experience. He has been vocal about it ever since and says it changed his life. Elon Musk plans to perform the same surgery on up to 30 people this year.