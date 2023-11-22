Janelle Brown, one of Kody Brown's estranged spouses, has put forth a theory suggesting that Kody's current marriage with Robyn Brown is seemingly 'easy' due to their shared way of thinking. Janelle speculated that Kody has transitioned into a monogamous relationship, especially now that his plural marriages with his other three wives—Christine Brown, Meri Brown, and herself—have come to an end, per INSIDER.

Image Source: Instagram | @christine_brownsw

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Says He Doesn't "Ever Want to Talk to Janelle Again”

Janelle, 54, expressed her perspective in a confessional, stating, "It really feels like he slipped into the role of monogamy, and I think maybe he did it a while ago and was just trying to maintain his responsibilities with his plural family." Janelle's indifference to Kody's current relationship dynamics is evident as she added, "If I cared, it would bother me, but I don't care. They can have each other." The conversation arose when Christine, another ex-wife of Kody's, inquired if Janelle would consider being part of another polygamist family after her marriage with Kody concluded.

Notably, Robyn, Kody's remaining wife, has been singled out by some viewers and family members as a potential factor in the challenges faced by the Brown family. Christine, in particular, has openly expressed her lack of trust in Robyn. In an interview with Us Weekly, Paedon Brown, Kody and Christine's son, defended his father's choice to spend significant time with Robyn, suggesting that Kody found his 'true love' in her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by janellebrown117 (@janellebrown117)

Also Read: Here's Why 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Shuns the Idea of Dating Post Kody Brown Separation

Kody himself acknowledged that he had been separated from his other wives multiple times but attributed these separations to challenges in managing relationships with his partners. Kody had previously admitted his strong connection with Robyn as he revealed that he wishes to maintain relationships with his other wives so that Robyn remains on the pedestal of his respect.

Also Read: 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Reveals Struggles of Reconciling with Janelle Brown Amid Marital Turmoil

Meanwhile, in one of the recent previews for Sister Wives: One on One Special, the family patriarch declared that after his split from Janelle Brown last year, he had no desire to get back in touch. "I was thinking to myself, I don’t ever want to talk to Janelle again," Kody was seen telling moderator Sukanya Krishnan as Robyn Brown begged in a different scene, "You have six kids; that’s worth fighting for."

As per People, Janelle and Christine later asserted that Kody, as a 'grown man,' could answer for the events in their marriages. However, he instead referenced them and their remarks when he said, "They’re trash-talking me because I’m guilty of not loving them." Robyn stated that while Kody's statement seems to indicate that his relationships with Janelle, Meri, and Christine had reached an end, she still hopes to reconcile with her fellow Sister Wives. "It looks a little different," the TLC star said while speaking about the family's current strained views.

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Knew Her Relationship With Kody Was More Like "Friends with Benefits"

Janelle Brown Flaunts Stunning Transformation in Hawaii Getaway After Massive Weight Loss