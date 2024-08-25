This Family With a Kanye West Connection Could Be ‘The New Kardashians,’ Experts Predict

Move over, Kardashians, there is a new Hollywood family stealing the spotlight. Bianca Censori and her sisters Angelina and Alyssia are rapidly gaining popularity for their provocative fashion choices and relationship with rapper Kanye West. Some analysts even believe they could become "the new Kardashians." Censori, 29, rose to fame after marrying West in December 2022. They wed only weeks after his divorce from reality star, Kim Kardashian, was finalized. Since then, she has come to be known for her globetrotting lifestyle in raunchy outfits.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

Brand analyst, Nick Ede, opined, "Bianca Censori and her two sisters, Angelina and Alyssia are beginning to shape themselves as 'The New Kardashians' with risky looks and revealing clothes. They are hitting the headlines just like the world's most famous family have done for many years." Indeed, Bianca's barely-there ensembles have aroused outrage and criticism. Last month, she attended a movie premiere in a tiny silver bikini top and nude shorts. Critics on social media argued that she "should've been denied entry." Days later, she was seen running errands in a see-through shirt that left little to the imagination, according to The Sun.

#BiancaCensori and her sister attend husband, #KanyeWest’s ‘Vultures 2’ listening party in LA this week in signature revealing fashion pic.twitter.com/RfDbobEpaA — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) August 14, 2024

Her younger sister, Angelina, seems to be following suit. She has recently adopted a more revealing style in public appearances. The sisters' daring clothing choices remind one of the eye-catching outfits that catapulted the Kardashian-Jenner family to popularity. Ede sees big things for the Censori sisters. He said, "I can see them being snapped up for a reality show and followed on their adventures becoming more and more famous." He believes they may "become part of pop culture very soon."

Bianca Censori herself, mum & Sister together out this morning 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sbLpkByCbv — Ye (@ye_world_) August 17, 2024

However, not everyone is convinced the Censoris are destined for Kardashian-like fame. PR specialist, Lauren Beeching, said, "When you look at their Instagram followings and overall influence, there's still a significant gap. The Kardashians, especially Kim, have spent over a decade building an empire with millions of loyal fans and successful brands like SKIMS that have left a major mark on the fashion industry." Beeching also pointed out that while Bianca's connection to West brings attention, "his mixed reputation can be both an asset and a challenge in terms of public perception."

The Censori sisters are from Melbourne, Australia as per The Daily Mail. Censori worked as an architectural designer before joining West's Yeezy business in 2020. Angelina aspires to work as a model. Meanwhile, Alyssia works as a nurse and is a mother. Bianca's family appears to approve of her high-profile romance. Angelina said that the marriage was "incredibly happy news for my sister and her family." Alyssia too went on to share that she was "super happy for them both." According to Ede, "Time will tell if they can match the Kardashians but...they could become part of pop culture very soon."