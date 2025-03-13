Donald Trump supporters even have less approval among their own family members, and this woman’s story proves it. She is very angry with her own grandfather, who continues to support every “evil” thing the U.S. President does. However, she hasn’t quite been able to express her honest feelings to her grandpa and chose to confess it on a “shady and safe” corner of the internet, Dear Ashley. On social media, Ashley Holt helps people overcome their relationship issues or troubled family dynamics with realistic advice, and she had to give a brutal suggestion when this woman talked about her Trump-supporting grandfather.

The 23-year-old woman wrote to Ashley, “He [grandfather] constantly reminds my sister and I how much he loves us and all he wants is to keep us safe, and yada yada yada. And yet, he is a Trump supporter. The other day, he actually muttered the phrase, ‘Trump will protect us.’ He knows how far we swing the other way and thinks we are just uneducated, even though we have both pursued higher education degrees.”

She continued that whenever Donald Trump drops a new bombshell, she “can’t help but conflate him” with her grandpa. “It’s as if when Trump does something awful, it almost feels as if my grandfather did it himself, and I get angry with him.”

The woman admitted that she finds it incredibly difficult to continue the relationship.

“I am genuinely considering cutting ties altogether. I just don’t understand. I truly, truly cannot fathom how anyone, let alone someone who claims to LOVE me, can be so swindled by someone so obviously and unapologetically evil.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Holt (@ashleyholt_tv)

Even to Ashley Holt, who is an expert at giving advice at this point, scratched her head to find the best solution here. She said that the 23-year-old has only two options: either she has to stop discussing politics with her grandfather and be “stubborn” about it, or she should just cut him off from her life completely, a toughie for sure.

“When it comes to setting boundaries with older people, it’s important to acknowledge that this will require waaaaay more energy from you than it will them. In fact, you have to expect that he will not only ignore them but probably push them just to see if you’re a real one or not. But that doesn’t change the fact that you have to be clear with him about how you feel and what will change if you go this route,” Holt added.

Ashley added that the woman also needs to very clear about what will happen if her grandfather doesn’t respect the set boundaries. She will need to skip many family events or places where there’s a chance of things getting heated. At the same time, she needs to understand that the boundaries are not about teaching her Trump supporting grandpa a lesson, rather protect her own peace of mind.

Trump supporters voted for him because he reflects who THEY are They have the SAME morals, prejudice, hatred and insecurities In Trump they have found their voice, and in their support he has found his acolytes There’s no point in sugar-coating the truth… TRUMPISM is a cult! — Donaldo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Stornoway_Cove) November 6, 2020

“The truth is the person and policies that he supports threaten your livelihood. That cannot be understated. So, if you choose not to have to hear about those things in your safe spaces, that is completely and incredibly valid,” Ashley Holt acknowledged, emphasizing that if she doesn’t have the energy to deal with it anymore, she better cut him off.

Well, kicking a family member out of your life is incredibly difficult as well. And that’s why Ashley thinks the woman needs to evaluate meticulously about what’s best for this situation. She can pull off a Kendrick Lamar as he declared in tv off, “B—-h, I’ll cut my granny off if she don’t see it how I see it.” Or she can choose to exit like Viola Davis.

The bottom line is this poor woman needs to protect her inner peace at any cost, even if it comes to losing a precious family member. After all, “we owe ourselves that much.”

What would you do in her shoes?