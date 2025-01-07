‘They Don’t Love Our Country’: Donald Trump Thinks Democrats Are ‘Giddy’ About Half-Mast US Flags At His Inauguration Ceremony

On December 29, 2024, the United States lost its 39th President, Jimmy Carter, and as per the protocol, flags around the country are to stay at half-mast for a period of 30 days. However, this also means that the flags will remain half-staff even during the inauguration ceremony for Donald Trump’s second presidential term.

Notably, this will be the second time such protocol will be followed, the first being in 1973 when flags were at half-mast during President Richard Nixon’s inauguration ceremony, in mourning for President Harry Truman’s passing. Ironically, the ceremony in 1973 was also for Nixon’s second presidential term.

While most people in America, irrespective of their political stances, seem to understand the circumstances, it looks like Donald Trump is miffed by it.

White House flag lowered to half-mast in honour of former President Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/SOAdZzy3Nc — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) December 29, 2024

The possibility of the American flag being at half-mast at his ceremony has triggered the President-elect and in his usual mode of action, Trump took to Truth Social, writing, “The Democrats are all ‘giddy’ about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at ‘half mast’ during my Inauguration. They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves. Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years – It’s a total mess!”

Donald Trump concluded his post, saying, “In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump says he’s fine if Democrats fly the American Flag at “half mast” during his inauguration because that will prove Democrats don’t love our country. pic.twitter.com/X1c7tTYAt2 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 3, 2025

However, Donald Trump’s take on the situation was not shared by others as social media was in uproar after these posts. Many have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure over his statement. The sentiment of disgust and annoyance is not only from the Left as a few MAGA supporters have also mentioned that they do not mind lowered flags as a sign of respect to the former President.

This kind of public showcase of narcissism is not new or unexpected when it comes to Donald Trump, though. The President-elect has oftentimes been alleged of lacking the capacity to be fully understanding or accepting criticism. He has also been accused of being hungry for the spotlight in the past, with a notable incident being him allegedly shoving other world leaders to get a cosy spot for a picture during a summit.

WATCH: The moment Trump shoves a fellow NATO leader aside during his first summit https://t.co/rObp4VIhdC pic.twitter.com/1D00f8imlc — Reuters World (@ReutersWorld) May 26, 2017

Irrespective, the White House has released a statement saying that the flags will remain half-mast and that there are no plans to break the protocol for Donald Trump’s inauguration, which is set to take place on January 20, 2025.