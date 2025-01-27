Anyone who has seen the Trump family dynamics can probably decipher that Ivanka Trump and First Lady Melania Trump do not get along. The friction between arguably the two most important ladies in President Donald Trump’s life may not be of the stereotypical stepmother-stepdaughter nature, though. Instead, it could be one of power and position.

Though there is no real shortage of women in Donald Trump’s family, his admiration and love for his daughter have always seemingly remained a notch higher than his fondness for others. However, once Melania entered his life, it was said that she held a superior seat, supposedly pushing back the rest. Notably, she has been very poised and also more socially calculated than his previous wives.

The rift between Melania and Ivanka was seemingly more evident during Donald Trump’s first term as President. While Ivanka Trump held a position in the advisory committee and went on to attend different meetings and conferences with her father, Melania Trump was more occupied dealing with other things. Her engagements as the First Lady saw her working more with her staff than her husband. However, during official events, Melania had the upper hand where she would be the main guest, not Ivanka.

Melania Trump and Ivana are fighting over who is the real first lady https://t.co/7Wd0APR8Un pic.twitter.com/RjaEtrvFEP — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 10, 2017

Despite the apparent rivalry between the two, there is an underlying appreciation Ivanka Trump has for Melania that cannot be overlooked. And this appreciation is visible in the imitation of Melania’s behavior by her step-daughter.

It is said there is no bigger form of flattery than imitation. Over the years, those who have carefully observed the First Lady and Eldest First Daughter claim that there are subtle gestures by which Ivanka Trump copies Melania.

According to the body language expert Judi James, during her earlier days on the red carpet, Ivanka Trump held the pose of a movie star with a hand on the hip and bent knee. She was “modeling” as a star on the red carpet at the time but after spending a substantial amount of time with Melania during and before the first term, Ivanka Trump has taken up the “queen” pose of Melania Trump.

James added that Melania Trump’s European roots resulted in her mannerisms being classy. She stands straight with a smile, not a scowl, on her face in front of the camera. With her hands on her side, as her face is held high.

This is the pose that Ivanka Trump has been sporting all through the Inauguration. She seemed friendly as ever but a little unapproachable just like Melania.

Notably, both of them have had a background in modeling, and no matter the rumors of rift and despise between them, one cannot deny that Ivanka has seen Melania move in the world.

From a very small country to an American, from a seeming trophy wife of a businessman to the First Lady, Melania Trump has treaded her path carefully, and everyone can see that Ivanka admires that.

Therefore, her wanting to gain that confidence from her stepmother is very important despite Ivanka Trump having emphasized not re-entering the political world, claiming that she finds the business of politics very harsh and that she wants to take care of her children and family.