'The View's' Whoopi Goldberg Interested in Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ As Legendary Pat Sajak Steps Down

The world of television game shows is buzzing with excitement as the iconic host Pat Sajak steps down from his role on Wheel of Fortune after an impressive 41-year run. As fans bid farewell to the seasoned host, speculations about his successor have ignited a wave of discussions. Among the names that have surfaced, one stands out — the esteemed actress, comedian, and television personality, Whoopi Goldberg. During a recent episode of The View, Goldberg enthusiastically threw her hat into the ring, expressing her desire to take on the coveted role.

The unexpected conversation transpired during a captivating interview on The View with another game show legend, Ken Jennings. Jennings, known for his remarkable Jeopardy! winning streak, shared his thoughts on Sajak's imminent retirement. "Pat's a legend. I mean, over 40 years? And the price of a vowel has not gone up one penny. Like, nobody controls inflation like Pat Sajak," Jennings playfully remarked, highlighting Sajak's unparalleled contribution to the game show landscape.

Also Read: 'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Is Ready to Take the Job of Outgoing Host of 'Wheel of Fortune' Pat Sajak

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

While Jennings refrained from making direct suggestions for Sajak's successor, he alluded to the notion of succession planning in the game show realm. "Jeopardy! had its own succession crisis," he noted, referencing the intricate process that led to the selection of new hosts following Alex Trebek's passing. With a touch of humor, Jennings mused, "Hopefully, Wheel's got an envelope somewhere that says what to do when Pat packs it in."

Amid the lighthearted banter, Goldberg seized the moment to express her genuine interest in stepping into Sajak's shoes. Recalling her past involvement in the game show world, Goldberg reminisced about her role as both a star and executive producer of Hollywood Squares from 1998 to 2002. "I want that job. I think it would be lots of fun," Goldberg declared, igniting cheers from the studio audience and her co-hosts.

Thank you to the best host in the biz. Wheel of Fortune would not be what it is today without you, Pat. Looking forward to Season 41 being better than ever! https://t.co/KPcbTQhE9x pic.twitter.com/0uQuXG2Jfr — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) June 12, 2023

Also Read: Inside Pat Sajak's $5.5 Million LA Home That Boasts 6 Bedrooms And In-Ground Pool

Joy Behar, her fellow co-host, playfully chimed in, suggesting a dynamic duo with Sara Haines as the modern-day equivalents of the iconic Wheel of Fortune letter-turner, Vanna White. "Sara and I can be Vanna White. We'll take turns walking back and forth and pointing to the letters," Behar quipped, adding a touch of humor to Goldberg's ambitious aspiration.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Also Read: Here's How Much 'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak's Net Worth Is

Whoopi Goldberg's interest in hosting Wheel of Fortune underscores her dynamic career and her remarkable versatility in the entertainment industry. Born Caryn Elaine Johnson, Goldberg adopted her stage name from "Whoopi Cushions," a comedic reference that embodies her irreverent and groundbreaking comedic style. Her journey to fame was marked by various achievements, including her Oscar-winning performance in Ghost, making her the second black woman to win an Academy Award for acting.

References:

https://www.newsweek.com/pat-sajak-retiring-leaves-wheel-fortune-fans-devastated-1806194

https://www.tvinsider.com/1096168/wheel-of-fortune-next-host-whoopi-goldberg-ken-jennings/

https://decider.com/2023/08/08/the-view-whoopi-goldberg-wants-to-replace-pat-sajak-wheel-of-fortune/

More from Inquisitr

Critics Slam Khloe Kardashian for Her Actions and ‘Sad’ Treatment of One-Year-Old Son Tatum

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Claps Back at Fans That Asked Her To Stop Using Filters