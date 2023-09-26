The View’s Sunny Hostin Shares Her Son Gabriel Was Sent to ER After a Serious Accident

Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View, recently shared a frightening incident involving her son Gabriel during a podcast. Gabriel, who is 21 and a junior at Harvard University, was involved in a serious accident while riding his electric skateboard in Cambridge.

The accident resulted in a severe shoulder injury for Gabriel. Sunny explained that because he wasn't wearing the helmet she had bought for him, he had to use his right shoulder to protect his head upon impact, resulting in a dislocation and possible fracture.

According to The US Sun, Sunny revealed that the woman driving the car was understandably shocked and upset after the accident. Despite his own injuries, Gabriel showed kindness and compassion by comforting her with his good arm, assuring her that he would be okay. However, Sunny emphasized that Gabriel was in significant pain and would require a sling for four to six weeks.

Initially, Gabriel had not shared the full extent of the incident with his mother, as he was more concerned about his head injury and wanted to speak with his father, Emmanuel, first. Sunny recounted the difficult moment when they were deciding whether to take Gabriel to urgent care or to Massachusetts General Hospital. On a previous podcast episode, Sunny had discussed the emotional challenge of dropping off Gabriel at college for his junior year. She described the heart-wrenching moment when she and Emmanuel left him at school and the tearful farewell they shared.

Sunny and Emmanuel are also parents to a 16-year-old daughter named Paloma. In an Instagram post, Sunny shared photos of herself and Emmanuel helping Gabriel settle into his new place for junior year, expressing her difficulty in saying goodbye and wishing him a great year. It also highlights the resilience and compassion displayed by Gabriel in a challenging and unexpected situation. As Gabriel begins his recovery process, his family, friends, and fans of Sunny Hostin are undoubtedly sending their well wishes and hopes for a speedy and complete healing.

The news host just recently posted a snippet from The View sharing her views about the topic, of whether parents should be friends with their children. The snippet captioned, "Should parents be friends with their kids? @Sunny Hostin shares her take," had many people commenting on it. User @donnaggallagher commented, "I think Whoopi said it best. Once they are able to be on their own and able to care for themselves then you can be friends. Thought it was weird that Sonny can’t be friends with her mother." While another user @mrseva41 wrote, "There has to be a balance of both… a certain level of friendship… parenting never stops… but once your children become of age… conversations become more real… like I was your age once… my mom used to say I’m not your lil friend… and look at her now… my lil friend."

