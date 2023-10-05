Sara Haines, a prominent presenter on The View, has been having some difficulties as of late with her choice of words. The show's recent episode's political portions focused mostly on former president Donald Trump and the need for a balanced budget. Sara made some comments regarding how the United States government's budget has been unbalanced under previous presidents.

As reported by The Sun, Sara elaborated on how Trump served as an inspiration for Biff Tannen in Back to the Future. She said, "Remember that Biff in Back to the Future was based on Donald Trump. So, think about what he was like in 1983 when he was a jerk-off. Like doing what he does. Like nothing's changed." Sara took in the roar of laughter and turned to the producer, who she then questioned, "Can I not say that?" Sunny Hostin repeated the same question, "Can you say that?" to which Joy Behar replied, "No, you cannot."

The View audience heard the producer say, "It was 1985, but you can't say that." Sara responded, "OK, but still. He was a complete jerk." Sunny said, "You can't say that either," to which Sara replied, "Jerk? I have no words left!" Sara was being urged to stop by the other women in the room, including Joy, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Still, in disbelief, Joy corrected her, saying, "You cannot, we are gagging you." To get Sara to stop talking, Joy pretended to put a hand on Sara's mouth.

This wasn't the only time she was asked to stop, the day prior, Haines was muted during a political discussion on The View for using an expletive. While all of the panelists made valid points, Haines' contribution stood out for its level of intensity. She felt some frustration thinking about how the shutdown would affect others with lesser incomes, such as if they went hungry because of it.

Meanwhile, she was concerned that politicians would pay greater attention to the problems of the wealthy. "Do your jobs and make s**t happen!" she said, with the remaining words of the statement being edited out of broadcasts, per EW. Although her lips moved as she spoke, she nevertheless received applause from the crowd. Despite being silenced, Sara showed that she could control her temper by not making any more comments.

JUDGE ISSUES GAG ORDER IN TRUMP FRAUD TRIAL: The judge presiding over the former president's New York civil fraud trial hit him with a limited gag order after he made a social media post attacking a law clerk — #TheView co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/cVclFZQU98 pic.twitter.com/98464VJ76b — The View (@TheView) October 5, 2023

On the program, she also made fun of Whoopi Goldberg's excessive fortune. The women were having a lively debate on Trump's riches (or lack thereof) and legal woes. As Trump faces claims that he exaggerated his fortune by billions of dollars, Sara had a lot to say about him.

A smirk spreading over her face, she said of Trump, "I’ve always laughed at his whole persona. Because when you see him, the wealthiest person in the room is usually in a hoodie." When she glanced at Whoopi's shocked expression, she knew instantly what she'd done wrong. Whoopi, who was dressed in her signature hoodie ensemble when Sara made the remark, seemed surprised. She glanced up in shock and disbelief before breaking into a broad smile as she understood that Sara had called her out, per The Wrap.

