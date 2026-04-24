‘The View’s’ Joy Behar Says RFK Jr.’s MAHA Policies Are ‘Trying To Kill Us’

The hosts of The View sharply criticized RFK Jr. during a heated Thursday segment, questioning his leadership of the Department of Health and Human Services following a string of tense Senate hearings about his MAHA policies. Co-host Joy Behar summed up her concerns bluntly, saying of current policies, “Sometimes, I feel like they’re trying to kill us.”

The criticism followed RFK Jr.’s recent appearances before the Senate Finance Committee and the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions, where he faced pointed questions from lawmakers, Fox News reports. One section that drew particular ire was when RFK Jr.s discussed artificial intelligence and its potential future applications in medicine. He said artificial intelligence would one day “revolutionize medicine” to a point where the Food and Drug Administration is “irrelevant,” claiming people could make medications specifically for their pets using AI.

Joy Behar panics over RFK Jr. leading health agencies, saying she’s “just a comedian” and questioning why he has a job.pic.twitter.com/DR2xEmMzzW — Community Notes & Violations (@CNviolations) May 16, 2025

RFK Jr. gave the example of an anecdote where a dog with cancer was “cured” when his owner created his own treatment using artificial intelligence. The View Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said she would “pull out all the stops” to save her own dog, but was concerned the anecdotes guests were sharing were becoming national policy.

Whoopi Goldberg says RFK Jr. “fired all the damn scientists” Joy Behar: “Look what they did to Dr. Fauci” I can’t with these people…pic.twitter.com/t7iTLEQTnx — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 27, 2025

“This is our expert—somebody who does not have a medical degree, who does not have a background in science,” Griffin said.

She also criticized what she described as a shift away from mRNA research, claiming the administration has moved to cancel $500 million in funding tied to the technology, which she said is showing “massive breakthroughs” in areas like pancreatic cancer treatment. “That has real-life consequences,” Griffin warned, adding that the long-term effects could be significant.

Whoopi Goldberg raised concerns about RFK Jr. transparency, suggesting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been stripped of key clinical trial information. The discussion intensified when Behar speculated about the intent behind current health policies.

“You know, sometimes I feel like they’re trying to kill us,” she said, prompting Goldberg to respond, “You think?”

Behar then launched into a more personal critique of Kennedy’s past. “Here you’ve got a guy who is in charge of our health, who is a former heroin addict… he swam in sewage! Who does that?” she said. “And [he] snorted cocaine off a toilet seat. This is who is in charge of your health, America. We’re in a lot of trouble.”

Joy Behar’s fiery remarks come as Steak ‘n Shake moves forward with a major menu overhaul tied to the “Make America Healthy Again” push. The company’s newly named “Chief MAHA Officer,” Michael Boes, revealed that all locations will transition to grass-fed beef by June 1, a Fox News report confirms.

The change builds on the chain’s earlier decision to align with MAHA priorities by replacing seed oils with beef tallow in its fryers. Boes said the shift isn’t just about health messaging but also customer preference.

“There are a lot of health benefits that I could get into in regard to grass-fed beef and non-grass-fed beef, but the reality is we think it tastes better,” he explained, noting that market testing showed strong customer support. “We tested it out in local markets and the customers reiterated that desire to go that route.”