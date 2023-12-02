'The View' Star Sara Haines Opens Up About Plans of Welcoming Her Fourth Kid

The View co-host Sara Haines and her lawyer husband Max Shifrin have three children together - sons Caleb Joseph, 4, and Alec Richard, 7, and a daughter named Sandra Grace, 5. The family is seen having happy times together often, however, fans speculated that the journalist is trying for a fourth child. During a recent fan engagement on Instagram Stories, Haines shot down the theory while answering a question. The question included "Do you and your husband want any more kids?" The 46-year-old responded in the affirmative. "Want? Yes," she wrote. "I would love another baby." "Will we? No," she speculated. "We have as much on our plate as we can handle." As per The US Sun, fans' conjecture that Haines is actively attempting to conceive another child has now been refuted.

Image Source: (L) Getty Images| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris (R) Instagram| @sarahaines

In a 2017 interview with Glamour Magazine, Haines updated about her married life and her desire to have children late in the 40s: "I got married when I was 37, and I'm having my second child at 40. People say I'm brave, but I say, "I'm not brave; I'm old!" When I was 28, I'll never forget meeting this woman who was carrying her child and saying to me, "If I could give you a piece of advice, it’s don’t wait." I looked at her and was like, "You think this is a choice?" This is just what my life looks like right now. I remember thinking that kind of advice doesn’t help anyone. I had wanted kids, but I was always someone who knew if I was gonna do this, I was doing it with a teammate. I remember thinking how frustrating it must be for someone to always hear "Do you want to get married? Do you want kids?" We put so much pressure on people with ovaries. Like, the second you have a set, you'd better be using them. But as a woman, you just get tired of people asking. I knew it came from a good place, but it made me more sensitive."

"I met my husband, Max—who is five years younger than me—when I was working at Today," she revealed. "There are some single people here on The View, and I always remind them, "You can’t quit when it gets uncomfortable if you’re serious about this." And for me, Max eventually saw my profile, and we went from there." Haines had some important advice for married couples during her interview: "Max and I always make an effort—and I think this maturity came from getting married later, because I don’t think I would have been this way at 30, but we’re more realistic about what marriage is. We go to therapy. We’re very open about that. I encourage everyone to do it."

Haines concluded: "Even with all the uncertainty and difficulties, I’m loving my life. And I’m excited to have my people now. Max and I have our traditions, our stuff, and I’m excited as the world presents these problems and issues, to hopefully turn out two kids or three or whatever we decide, with good hearts."

