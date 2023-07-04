'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Is Ready to Take the Job of Outgoing Host of 'Wheel of Fortune' Pat Sajak

"The View" host and moderator Whoopi Goldberg is ready to step into the shoes of the outgoing host of "Wheel of Fortune" Pat Sajak. Goldberg has desired to make a comeback into hosting game shows after Sajak recently announced that he's retiring from his job after more than 40 years.

During the latest episode of "The View" with "Jeopardy!" host Ken Jennings, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked about his reaction to Sajak stepping down from the iconic show. "Another legendary game show host, Pat Sajak, just announced that he's going to be retiring from 'Wheel of Fortune' at the end of next season. What's your reaction to the news, and any ideas on who should replace him?" Griffin asked. Cutting Griffin's question in the middle, Goldberg instantly quips, "I want that job." To this, fellow host Joy Behar jumps in and says, "Whoopi wants that job." Goldberg confirms saying, "I want that job. I think it would be lots of fun."

Continuing, Behar further suggests, "Sara Haines and I could be Vanna White. We'll take turns walking back and forth and pointing to the letters." Jennings gave his own view of the situation while praising Sajak, "Well, Pat's a legend. I mean, over 40 years and the price of a vowel has not gone up one penny. Like, nobody controlled inflation like Pat Sajak, I mean, 'Jeopardy' had its own succession crisis." Jennings added, "Hopefully, 'Wheel's' got an envelope saying what happens when Pat packs it in."

Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!) — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) June 12, 2023

Monday turned into a surprise when the Guinness World Record holder for the longest-running host of a game show Sajak announced on Twitter that he is retiring from the game show after hosting it since 1981. He tweeted: "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last." Sajak said in a statement, "It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!"

According to NYPost, Ryan Seacrest is one of the top contenders for the post. He has also been in touch with Sony Pictures Television. Seacrest is also on good terms with the late "Wheel" creator Merv Griffin, who had given him a big break with the game show "Click" in the mid-'90s. The other strong replacements include Pat Sajak's daughter, Maggie, and letter-turner Vanna White.

The veteran game show host currently stars opposite Vanna White and daughter Maggie Sajak serving as the social correspondent. According to People, Suzanne Prete, the EVP of Game Shows at Sony Pictures Television, revealed that Sajak will not be retiring entirely from the game show. "Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant behind the scenes of the show for the coming three years."

