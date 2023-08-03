'The View' Host Ana Navarro Slammed For Calling Ron Desantis ‘Disgusting Hypocrite’: "Paid to Spew Hate"

Ana Navarro, co-host of The View and a prominent political commentator, recently faced backlash on Twitter after retweeting a post from GOP leader Ron DeSantis. On August 1, DeSantis tweeted about his plans as a potential future President, which prompted a direct response from Navarro. The tweet though didn't go down well with the people as they criticized her for the remarks.

In his tweet, DeSantis discussed his intentions to end the weaponization of the government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans. He tweeted, "As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans." He continued, "While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right to remove cases from Washington, DC to their home districts. Washington, DC is a “swamp” and it is unfair to have to stand trial before a jury that is reflective of the swamp mentality." He concluded his tweet saying, "One of the reasons our country is in decline is the politicization of the rule of law. No more excuses—I will end the weaponization of the federal government."

Navarro's retweet of the GOP leader was accompanied by a scathing response, "Dude, just shut up. You’ve done nothing but weaponize Florida’s government against Disney, drag shows and history. Sit this one out, you disgusting hypocrite. Really."

As President, I will end the weaponization of government, replace the FBI Director, and ensure a single standard of justice for all Americans.



While I’ve seen reports, I have not read the indictment. I do, though, believe we need to enact reforms so that Americans have the right… — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 1, 2023

Navarro's sharp criticism of DeSantis triggered a strong reaction from the internet, with many users expressing their disagreement and disapproval. Some individuals responded to Navarro's tweet by stating that her reaction only strengthened their support for DeSantis while others questioned whether she was paid to spread hate. Twitter user @wrongthinkradio wrote, "This reaction makes me want to vote for DeSantis," while @Daytobehappy wrote, "Do you get paid to spew hate or does it just come out of you naturally?" Some users went as far as suggesting that Navarro should leave Florida if she did not agree with its leadership. User @johninphx wrote, "He can say whatever he wants Ana. And if you don’t like Florida, maybe you should do Floridians a solid and leave."

The retweet and subsequent backlash highlight the polarized political climate and the divisive nature of public discourse on social media platforms. Navarro's comment, which some perceived as a personal attack on DeSantis, ignited a heated debate among Twitter users.

It is worth noting that Navarro's retweet of DeSantis's post came after she took a break from Twitter following an earlier backlash for her support of Cardi B. During her hiatus from the platform, she remained active on Instagram and continued her appearances on The View. As a co-host on the popular talk show and a well-known political commentator, Ana Navarro's public statements often attract attention and spark discussions. Her direct response to DeSantis's tweet reflects her outspoken nature and willingness to express her opinions, even if it means facing criticism from those who hold different views.

Dude, just shut up.

You’ve done nothing but weaponize Florida’s government against Disney, drag-shows and history.

Sit this one out you disgusting hypocrite. Really. https://t.co/PWVqVkSRjx — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) August 1, 2023

While political debates and disagreements are common in public discourse, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of civil and respectful conversations on social media. Twitter and other platforms have become spaces where differing opinions collide, but it is crucial to foster healthy dialogue to promote understanding and unity, rather than further divisions.

