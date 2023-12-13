‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Shares Her Ectopic Pregnancy Experience as She Promotes Abortion Rights

The View co-host Ana Navarro opened up about her dreadful experience with ectopic pregnancy on social media after the Texas Supreme Court ruled against a woman who needed an emergency abortion. The political strategist shared her stance on the ruling, raising concerns about women's health.

The opinionated political commentator got candid about her "personal" life on her official X, formerly Twitter account. In the post, Navarro revealed her own experience of going through ectopic pregnancy, stressing how "cruel and dangerous" it is for suffering women to travel long distances in that condition and receive healthcare.

"This is wrong," the 51-year-old protested. "Years ago, I had an ectopic pregnancy. Anyone who's had to terminate a pregnancy, especially for health reasons, can tell you a woman wants the safety of her bed, her pillow to cry on, her loved ones to lean on." She also highlighted how women have to go through insufferable pain in such cases.

This is wrong. Years ago, I had an ectopic pregnancy. Anyone who’s had to terminate a pregnancy, specially for health reasons, can tell you a woman wants the safety of her bed, her pillow to cry on, her loved ones to lean on. Forcing women to travel to seek healthcare, only adds… pic.twitter.com/viQIjXHI8j — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 11, 2023

"Forcing women to travel to seek healthcare only adds to the cost, stress, and trauma," continued Navarro. "This is dangerous and cruel," urging people to vote in favor of abortion rights. "Come November, we must remember and vote those taking away our rights and options, even if it means endangering our lives, out!" per PEOPLE.

For context, Ectopic pregnancy "occurs when a fertilized egg implants and grows outside the main cavity of the uterus," according to the Mayo Clinic. "Sometimes, an ectopic pregnancy occurs in other areas of the body, such as the ovary, abdominal cavity, or the lower part of the uterus (cervix), which connects to the vagina."

Consequently, "The fertilized egg can't survive, and the growing tissue may cause life-threatening bleeding if left untreated." Navarro's tweet was in response to news that the Texas Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a judge's decision that allowed a woman to receive an emergency abortion.

A petition filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeks to reverse a lower-court ruling to allow a 31-year-old Dallas woman, Kate Cox, to terminate her pregnancy. In Texas, abortion is banned. However, the law has exceptions for women who were impregnated as a result of rape or incest.

Meanwhile, Cox is 20 weeks pregnant, and her fetus has been diagnosed with a deadly genetic condition called trisomy 18, which has a life-threatening risk. She's been fighting a legal battle against the law and due to the ban, she'd have to flee from the state to get her child aborted. The 31-year-old had been "in and out of the emergency room and she couldn’t wait any longer."

UPDATE: After a week of legal whiplash and threats of prosecution from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, our client Kate Cox has been forced to flee her home state of Texas to get the time-sensitive abortion care needed to protect her health and future fertility. — Center for Reproductive Rights (@ReproRights) December 11, 2023

Nancy Northup, chief executive for the abortion rights group, wrote on X, "After a week of legal whiplash and threats of prosecution from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, our client Kate Cox has been forced to flee her home state of Texas. While Kate had the ability to leave the state, most people do not, and a situation like this could be a death sentence."

