'The View' Host Ana Navarro Calls Out Donald Trump's Makeup Fail: "It's Pumpkin Spice Season"

Concerns around Donald Trump's declining mental and physical health prompted The View hosts to weigh in on his looks with a critical eye. The all-women panelists discussed Trump's refusal to make public his medical records ahead of the November elections after his rival Kamala Harris came out healthy as a horse. But, it was his makeup that became the butt of jokes.

Political strategist Ana Navarro came prepared with Trump's photos to support her argument, saying, "It wasn't but a few weeks ago that Republicans in Congress were actually subpoenaing some of the top advisers of Joe Biden and Jill Biden, accusing them of covering up Joe Biden's health. Well, okay. Can we please look at this picture of Donald Trump and you tell me what kind of healthy this looks to you?" pointing out Trump's photograph which showed a stark difference between his real skin and the makeup.

"Okay, so, I know it's pumpkin spice season," joked Navarro as the audience and her fellow panelists cracked up. She further quipped, "But I want to show the Trump Campaign. This is a makeup sponge. You use it to blend because I think the biggest border crisis that Donald Trump is encountering at the moment is the border between his real skin and his bronze skin," as per Raw Story.

The image in question was shared by an X, formerly Twitter account @acnewsitics whose post opened the floodgates for trolls to mock Trump's makeup skills. An X user, @Gorilianaire, commented under the photograph and compared it with Harris, "Trump wears more makeup than Harris." @MessicanDracula suggested a campaign ad idea for the Harris-Walz ticket, "That should be in an ad. 'They say women can't be leaders because they're too emotional. Vote for the candidate who wears less makeup."

@Mamabenergy2 weighed in, "Is he just slapping on pumpkin puree at this point?" @milo_wapis added in the fun, "Trump's makeup has more hard lines than his immigration policy." @CristianoDiaz suggested Trump should watch makeup tutorials of drag queens, "For all of his demonizing of drag queens, he should really watch their makeup tutorials. It would be game-changing for him. @mark_cremer joined the bandwagon, "He has started mixing his own bronzer to economize. You don't want to know what he uses for base..."

Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump's former White House communications director, attempted to pivot the discussion back to his health and wellness. She argued, "In all reality, the health of the president does matter. It's the most demanding job on the planet," while also weighing in Trump's VP pick JD Vance who, if God forbid something were to happen to Trump, is underqualified to take on the role of the US President.

The comments from ABC's daytime hosts came after Democratic nominee Harris released her health records and medical history while the former president has refused to show his health assessment report despite promising he'd do so. While Harris' physician said she "remains in excellent health," Trump, on the other hand, is raising concerns about his physician and mental acuity, as per ABC News.