'The View' Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Upon President Biden to Ward Off 'Mental Acuity' Fears

The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin has urged President Joe Biden to conduct a press conference to battle the looming concern around his health. While on vacation from the talk show, the co-host took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share her views on what Biden should do.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Griffin wrote, "To the “buck up and back Biden” crowd: He owes it to concerned voters to do a press conference. No script, no prompter, & takes questions from the press to assuage fears about his mental acuity. The fact that he hasn't yet is malpractice," as she spoke her mind on the micro-blogging site. The media personality had openly stated previously that the Biden campaign is involved in "malpractice" for not letting the President hold on to the Super Bowl spot. "The White House needs to get away from this narrative by putting Biden out there. It was malpractice that he wasn't at the Super Bowl. It was the most-watched event since the moon landing," Griffin said. Her co-host Sara Haines chimed in saying, "It kind of pains me to say this today, but I think President Biden needs to step down and be replaced if we want to defeat Donald Trump in November," as reported by EW.

Biden and former President Donald Trump have constantly faced criticism surrounding their age and ability to handle the office of the POTUS. The recent presidential debate between the two also opened the sluicegates for intense dissection of the 81-year-old president's performance. "Donald Trump was a mess. He lied his way through it, but Joe Biden's performance was so bad that it eclipsed everything that Donald Trump said. He needs to put [the] country before his own ambition, and he needs to step aside and pass the baton," Griffin commented after the debate.

"I think within the first 90 seconds it was kind of baked in, and I think a lot of people tuned out some of the later part of the debate. The distraction was on Joe Biden’s performance, but here’s the thing. Biden has been running on Donald Trump as a threat to democracy, he’s a threat to our values. I agree with him on that. Donald Trump is a threat to American democracy," the 35-year-old continued, as reported by Decider. "We need someone who can beat him. I’ve been told for a long time, ‘Put country before party and support Joe Biden,’" she added.

The news panelist warned as she spoke, "Trump World is scared when they’re hearing rumblings there could be someone else on the ticket. They know that any other Democrat would wipe the floor with Donald Trump." She concluded, "Mark my words, if it’s Trump vs. Biden, Trump is gonna win." While Hostin admitted, "Most of us are mourning." The performance by President Biden showed him in a critical state as he stuttered, fumbled, and zoned out on many occasions while deflecting from the questions asked by the CNN moderators.