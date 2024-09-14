This Guest on ‘The View’ Lashed Out at Joy Behar for 'Dragging Him' Throughout Interview

During his appearance on The View, Matt Rogers 'outed' Joy Behar's peculiar story of not wearing shoes on a plane. It all started when Sunny Hostin informed Rogers that she had last seen him on a plane returning from a vacation to the Bahamas. Rogers then recalled that Behar had been around for the journey as well; he then turned to face Behar and revealed something about the trip that startled her. He directly pointed at Behar and said, "You were barefoot on that plane!" Behar was quite shocked at his words and said nothing while the audience was uncontrollably laughing. However, Matt covered his remark by saying, "I said, I respect it!"

Before, at another point in the episode, Rogers recounted a time when he was in the audience but was not chosen to visit Kelly Clarkson, of whom he was a massive fan, and instead had to see someone else from the audience get the chance of his dreams; the producers then cut to footage of Rogers sitting next to pal Bowen Yang (from Saturday Night Live) in the crowd as the other fan engaged the panelists on The View in conversation. At the moment, the comedian said he was 'horrified' that the other guy was starting to take center stage.

As reported by The Sun, Rogers discussed the fan with Bowen on their podcast, Las Culturistas. However, at a later date, the fan mentioned told Rogers about feeling 'bad' about the entire incident, and so Rogers went on to apologize and 'clear the air.' Sara Haines interrupted him and said, "Now we're all friends," but Behar jokingly disagreed.

When Rogers asked, "No, you're mad at me?" she replied, "Now that you've outed me," while referencing the story about being barefoot on the plane. As such, Rogers was also jokingly upset with Behar for 'dragging him,' something she had done because he called her out. Haines also added, "She's gonna keep dragging you. Once you call her out, you're done."

During the same episode, the GOP primary debate that took place on NewsNation was a topic of intense discussion among the show's panelists. As reported by The Daily Beast, Behar said, "Interesting that I watched the whole thing and I was not even stoned. It was so entertaining as usual. You know, sometimes you take a gummy to sleep, you know? And it’s a hilarious event at that point."

Hostin questioned if the debate counts since it was broadcast on NewsNation. Hostin said, "I would love to know stats as to how many people watched that NewsNation." Haines replied, "I couldn’t find it" and Behar interrupted, "It’s like my g-spot, where is that?" Following a wide shot showing the other ladies trembling with silent laughter, the camera focused on Whoopi Goldberg, who was biting her fist—possibly to contain her laughter or avoid going overboard for the program. Goldberg said, "Just move on?" to which Behar added, "We’re out of time."

