When Joy Behar of ‘The View’ Declared 'I’m Pregnant!' After Whoopi Brought Up the Subject On-Air

On the set of The View, co-host Joy Behar shocked both her colleagues and viewers by saying she was pregnant just minutes into the broadcast. This surprise revelation which was a joke came on the heels of Whoopi Goldberg's fairly intrusive inquiry the day before. The studio was filled with laughter, and astonishment as the news broke.

The story started during a debate on Thursday's broadcast of The View. The panel was deep in discussion over Utah Senator Mitt Romney's retirement announcement when Goldberg, the renowned 67-year-old co-host, wandered off-topic. She abruptly turned to her co-host, Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, and questioned her live on air if she was pregnant, per The U.S. Sun.

The reaction was nothing short of spectacular. Griffin was visibly surprised, her palm immediately covering her chest as she recoiled in shock. Laughter flooded the studio as the audience joined in on the unexpected occasion. Griffin reacted with an emphatic "No!" and humorously pointed out her mother-in-law in the audience, who had been anxiously expecting news of a pregnancy. Goldberg's justification for the query was that she could "see a glow" in Griffin, but the inquiry caught everyone off guard. Fast forward to the following day's episode of The View. Behar, who had filled in as moderator when Goldberg was on her normal day off, decided to make fun of the situation. Behar teased the audience with the promise of huge news as the co-hosts took their positions on stage. Behar then revealed the "big news" she had promised to convey, which piqued the audience's interest. She said, "Welcome to The View. It’s Friday, we’re all happy. “I have an announcement. I’m pregnant!”

Griffin couldn't help but laugh as the studio exploded in laughter and applause, and she doubled over, joining in on the fun. Behar added lightheartedly, “Everybody thinks that it’s Alyssa, but it’s actually me." This amusing twist provided an element of humor to the start of Friday's show.

To avoid any confusion, Behar swiftly added, "Kidding!" The pregnancy announcement was merely a humorous tease, much to the delight of spectators and Griffin herself. While the unexpected revelation was received with laughter and enjoyment, Goldberg's original on-air question sparked some criticism, reports The New York Post. Some viewers were offended by what they saw as an intrusive and improper question. Comments on social media platforms such as X ranged from criticism to defense.

“That’s super rude to ask another woman on live TV. Why not ask while they are preparing for the show beforehand,” one person said of Goldberg. Others agreed, expressing their displeasure with Goldberg's attitude. Another person said, "This is so wrong." They added, "Even if she were pregnant, she would have forced her to announce with that question. She could ask during break or before the start of the show. Such a disgusting behavior."

