Taylor Swift Allegedly Had a Brief Relationship With Now-Deceased Famous TV Star Not Many Know About

Speculation surrounding the romantic entanglements of Hollywood stars is nothing new. In the case of late actor Cory Monteith, before his public relationship with Lea Michele, rumors swirled about a potential connection with none other than the Lover singer, Taylor Swift. In March 2010, the media caught wind of an unexpected encounter between Swift and Monteith at a Los Angeles bowling alley. The Daily Mail reported the two sharing a warm hug during the get-together.

TAYLOR SWIFT DATED CORY MONTEITH??? — max 📀 (@maxathome13) December 8, 2024

Despite this brief public moment, details about the nature of their relationship remained elusive, consistent with Monteith's well-known penchant for keeping his personal life out of the spotlight. As per reports by Page Six Swift and Monteith's fling only lasted for a month before the two moved on leaving everyone scrounging for the truth and reasons behind their split.

12 years ago today, taylor swift, cory monteith and selena gomez bowling with friends at pinz in studio city, CA.



march 23, 2010 pic.twitter.com/pzmW8npkDx — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) March 24, 2022

The narrative circulating at the time suggested that Taylor's mom, Andrea Swift, who was deeply involved in her daughter's career and personal affairs, may have been the driving force behind keeping the relationship under wraps. The reasoning? Andrea believed that Swift had invested too much effort into her music career to let it be overshadowed by a romantic involvement. The March 2010 bowling alley rendezvous, where Swift and Monteith were spotted hugging, unfolded as a carefully orchestrated affair. Although Swift arrived at the venue with Selena Gomez, the majority of her evening was reportedly spent in conversation with the Glee star.

Taylor Swift & Cory Monteith ❤ pic.twitter.com/whqOQSluAT — AFTER MOVIE NL❤ (@AftermovieNl) March 27, 2015

Both Swift and Monteith's discreet and separate arrival at the bowling alley sparking speculations of a potential secret linkup further fueled the gossip mills. Adding another layer to the enigma, the duo had previously shared a moment in the spotlight at the prestigious Grammy Awards two months before their bowling alley rendezvous. As such, in the realm of celebrity gossip, where whispers and speculations often take center stage, the fleeting and enigmatic bond between Swift and Monteith evolved into a tantalizing story.

Meanwhile, Swift made headlines once again as she celebrated a triumphant show of her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with a sweet display of affection towards her current boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Fans at the Estadio River Plate were treated to an unexpected moment capturing the singer, 33, sharing a kiss with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, per People. Her performance was met with roaring applause, and the excitement didn't end on the stage. A video taken by an enthusiastic Swiftie captured the singer and Kelce in a romantic embrace after the show, after which they kissed.

Another angle for the scene that makes the World Stop!



Travis Kelce is patiently waiting. Then boom! Sealed with the KISS 😘 pic.twitter.com/1a4P8yji3k — Daily Taylor Swift (@TaylorSwiftDay_) November 15, 2023

Fans were amazed by the tender moment shared by the stars in public. Followers who have been shipping the Lavender Haze hitmaker and the NFL player were treated with a sigh of relief amid rumors of them splitting. Kelce's arrival in the South American country earlier that day set the stage for their weekend rendezvous as the paps clicked them together.

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.