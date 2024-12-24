The Spirit of Christmas With A Bit of Gore And Slash: 6 Christmas Movies To Watch On OTT

It’s that time of the year again when you bring out the pine trees and the ornaments and put out the cookies and milk for Santa hoping you’ve made it to his Nice List for it’s Christmas time! But what good is Christmas without some family or me time where you binge on some films that ring in the festival as well?

Be it the classics that over the decades have become synonymous with Christmas or newer flicks that while touching on it have a new flavor and essence to them, here are 6 Christmas films that you can stream online this festive season.

It’s A Wonderful Life (1946)

Directed by Frank Capra, It’s A Wonderful Life stars James Stewart and Donna Reed, among others, and was released in 1946. In short, the film is about George Bailey, a businessman who forgoes his dreams to focus on his community instead. However, a turn of events results in Bailey considering taking his life. What happens after and whether or not Bailey’s faith in life is restored forms the rest of the story.

Focusing on themes such as kindness, redemption, and the importance of life, It’s A Wonderful Life is a film that, despite its failure upon release, resonates across generations, earning it a place amongst some of the greatest films of all time while also securing a spot as a must-watch during the Christmas season.

Available for streaming on Prime Video and for rent on Apple TV.

Silent Night, Deadly Night (1984)

With a notoriety associated with its name, Silent Night, Deadly Night is a horror/slasher film that touches on the impact of traumatic events and how they can mold a person into a menacing force. This 1984 Charles. E. Sellier Jr. directorial is a story about a boy who after witnessing his parents’ gruesome murder at the hands of a man dressed as Santa Claus, grows up to become a killer who goes on a deadly spree while donning the same attire.

Starring Lilyan Chauvin and Robert Brian Wilson, Silent Night, Deadly Night shocked people upon its release and was pulled from theatres shortly after. However, the film has achieved a cult status over the years and is a non-skippable Christmas watch for horror and slasher flick fans.

Available for rent on Apple TV.

Home Alone (1990)

Starring Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern, among others, Home Alone is a Christmas film loved by all. Directed by Chris Columbus, the film came out in 1990 and is about a boy who has to protect his house from burglars after being accidentally left behind by his family who are away on a family vacation.

Using innovative and hilarious means, Home Alone entertained the masses upon its release, grossing $476.7 million worldwide, spawning a film series as well. Despite being a humorous tale of survival, it maintains the essence and joys of Christmas, making it a film that families continue to watch during the festival.

Available for streaming on Disney+ and for rent on Apple TV.

Jingle All The Way (1996)

A comedic take on the absurdity of consumerism especially during Christmas, Jingle All The Way is a 1996 film that’s also about the lengths that parents go to to ensure that they keep their words and commitments made to their children. The Brian Levant directorial starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad, is a tale about two fathers who are on the hunt for a hot-selling toy for their respective sons. However, the toy is sold out almost everywhere they go and whether or not they can get their hands on it forms the rest of the story.

Despite negative reviews, the film managed to gross $129.8 million worldwide, receiving praise for its humor. Set during Christmas, Jingle All The Way is a film that all children should watch just to have a fun understanding of the efforts that go behind the festive season.

Available for streaming on Prime Video and for rent on Apple TV.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

This Jim Carrey starrer is one for the naysayers and pessimists. Directed by Ron Howard, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is based on Dr. Seuss’ 1957 children’s book and came out in 2000. It’s a story about the Grinch, a reclusive and grumpy green character who despises Christmas and everything associated with it, and how he undergoes a change of heart after crossing paths with a child and her family, renewing the viewer’s faith in the festive season.

Despite the film being criticized for its dark humor and tone, How the Grinch Stole Christmas grossed $346 million worldwide, with Carrey’s performance garnering rave reviews and earning him the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor (Musical or Comedy). It also won the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Available for rent on Apple TV.

Violent Night (2022)

Directed by Tommy Wirkola, Violent Night stars David Harbour as Santa Claus. The 2022 action flick follows Harbour as he chances upon a wealthy family who have been taken hostage by mercenaries during Christmas. Whether or not he’s able to save the day and how he does so while reforming from his disillusionment form the rest of the story.

The film was a success at the box office, grossing $76.6 million worldwide and if reports are accurate, there’s a sequel in the pipes as well. Touching on the importance of family among other things, Violent Night is one for the folks who look for a bit of modernity in Christmas.

Available for streaming on Starz and for rent on Apple TV.