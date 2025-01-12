The Rock vs Cena shows stunning financial stats in the previous year. In 2024, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena, two WWE legends, didn’t hold back from showing their financial superiority. However, there was a huge difference in their earnings. The Hollywood transition has been successful for both of them. With that regard, The Rock is standing ahead in terms of income generation and net worth and has left Cena trailing in his wake.

Here’s a closer look at how their earnings stacked up:

Johnson has a great ability to negotiate groundbreaking deals. That was the key reason behind his astounding financial success in 2024.

Awesome film deals were the first part that boosted The Rock’s earnings. For his lead role in Red One, Johnson got an astounding $50 million upfront payment. That deal marked the highest upfront salary ever for a single movie. His collaboration with Disney for the animated Moana reboot was further enough to strengthen his top-tier status in Hollywood. Also, his past projects, such as Baywatch, were generating continuous revenue through lucrative streaming deals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

His Entrepreneurial Ventures were another way that contributed to his financial dominance. Even beyond Hollywood, The Rock’s business acumen shone through. His tequila brand, Teremana, reached an estimated valuation of $2 billion. He holds a substantial ownership stake. This venture had a major contribution to his $800 million net worth.

Johnson capitalized on brand endorsements and merchandise sales as well. This was like another feather added to his diverse income streams. Despite a highly successful year, Cena’s earnings paled in comparison to The Rock’s.

Cena earned approximately $8.5 million from his WWE engagements. That included a highly anticipated farewell tour, obvious enough to boost his income further.

Film Roles were another door to his earnings. Cena earned about $5 million per movie role. He was seen in several projects throughout the year. However, his film earnings were dwarfed by Johnson’s record-breaking deals.

Talking about Net Worth, as of 2024, Cena’s net worth stood at $80 million. For sure an impressive figure but significantly less than Johnson’s.

The big difference in their earnings is majorly due to Johnson’s ability to dominate multiple industries. His Hollywood roles earned him whopping paychecks. On the other hand, his entrepreneurial ventures, especially Teremana Tequila, were enough to provide a steady and substantial boost to his income. Cena is thriving in both wrestling and acting and does not yet have a business venture of similar scale to compete with Johnson’s entrepreneurial empire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

Both Cena and The Rock remain WWE’s highest-paid superstars and continue to enjoy immense popularity. Cena is currently focused on his farewell wrestling tour and Hollywood roles. On the other hand, Johnson is having a good time exploring further business opportunities alongside blockbuster projects. Everything is going on for both of these stars’ and the financial futures look pretty bright for both. However, for now, The Rock stands steadily on top of the earnings podium.