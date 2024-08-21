The Real Story Behind Brad Pitt's Mysterious Love Triangle with the Kardashian Sisters

Brad Pitt is one of the renowned celebrities in Hollywood and has been famously linked up with his fellow actresses throughout his career. However, a few years ago, tabloid rumors claimed that sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were involved in a love triangle with Pitt. According to The Latin Times, these speculations first surfaced when the trio was spotted at Kanye West's Sunday Service show at Coachella back in 2019. Various reports suggested that the Kardashian sisters were seen swarming around the Babylon star throughout an entire outing.

Pitt, who had separated from his wife Angelina Jolie by then, apparently caused the Kardashian sisters to 'fight' over the actor. “They were swarming around Brad likes bees to a honeypot,” a source reported, per the news outlet. “But Kourtney definitely dominated. She got very flirty with Brad, and he was clearly lapping up the attention. There was a real spark between them." The source included that Khloe was also adamant to charm the actor and was being 'flirty' towards him.

The Kardashian sisters apparently asked Pitt for his number and they started texting him shortly after their Coachella outing. "Khloe messaged Brad first, and she invited him to work out with her. Kourtney, on the other hand, invited Brad over for dinner, and she’s also planning on making him aphrodisiac dishes," another unnamed source stated, per the news outlet.

However, it seems as though while Kourtney, Khloe, and Pitt were indeed attending Coachella on the same day, there was no evidence of the trio interacting, as per the same Latin Times report. Hence, it seemed to be highly unlikely that the three of them were embroiled in a love triangle. Only Kim Kardashian's then-husband West was photographed hanging out with the actor. Besides, clicking Pitt with the Kardashian sisters would have been easy since a lot of people attended the Sunday Service at Coachella. However, no photo evidence was released to prove the Kardashians' interaction with Pitt.

Fast forward a few years, and all the Kardashian sisters have built their own family. According to PEOPLE, Kourtney had a Las Vegas wedding with musician Travis Barker in April 2022 and later legally married in Santa Barbara. She became a stepmom to his three children: son Landon, daughter Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana. In November 2023, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen Barker. On the other hand, Khloe and her ex Tristan Thompson are co-parenting their daughter, True, and son, Tatum. Kim shares four children with ex-husband West, from whom she filed for divorce in February 2021.

Pitt had been in a long-term relationship and marriage with Jolie after they met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, but after more than a decade of being together, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt. "Angelina Jolie-Pitt has filed for dissolution of the marriage. This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting at this time, and asks that the family be given their privacy during this difficult time," a representative of Jolie said in a statement back then, per PEOPLE.