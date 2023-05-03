The Real Reason Justin Theroux Refuses to Discuss His Marriage to Ex Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux, the 51-year-old actor, recently opened up about why he doesn't talk about his relationship with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston. In an interview of his with Esquire, he said that he would like for all of his relationships and other related matters to exist within the four walls of whatever room they're in. Despite being divorced, Theroux and Aniston have remained friendly since.

As mentioned by toofab, Theroux explained that even if he were to say something loving about Aniston, it would just turn into a big thing, which is why he chooses to say nothing and stay mum. He prefers to keep his personal relationships private, and he doesn't want to give the media any fodder for gossip. Theroux acknowledges that people will always want to gossip and say things, but he believes that finding a balance is crucial. As he said this, it made people understand his stand on wanting to keep his matters to himself.

Theroux finds it more fun and peaceful to keep his relationships out of the public eye as he had learned from having been in a public relationship before. He prefers not to make any comments, even if it's something loving or affectionate, to avoid speculation or rumors. He said that his saying anything, whether loving or not, would turn into a big thing. So, he puts his private matters under the classic no-comment category.

The actor also spoke about going viral and engaging with online trolls, saying that he doesn't "linger" on social media too long. He believes that the internet is like a big high school, and walking around it checking every room and broom closet for the bully to kick your ass doesn't make any sense. He likes to stay away from negativity as much as possible.

Theroux then talked about a rumor that he sleeps on airplanes shirtless. He termed the rumor wild and recalled that his publicist did ask him once if he wanted to issue a statement to a tabloid claiming he's "a nudist on airplanes". He initially thought the story was BS until his friend Jason Bateman reminded him of an incident that took place during a twelve-hour-long flight overnight from Los Angeles to London.

According to Theroux, he had taken off his shirt and pants when the lights were shut down, and he was ready to go to sleep, but he was wearing something under that. Jason Bateman was in full pajamas at the time and was surprised to see him. However, Theroux had a blanket and didn't think anyone would notice. He said, "I mean, look, if it's a long-haul sleeping flight...I'm not going to fall asleep in my jean jacket!"