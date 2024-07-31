The Real Reason for Scott Disick Lately Looking Older Than His Actual Age

Scott Disick's physical appearance has changed drastically and the apparent shift in his looks has concerned both fans and loved ones. During a recent episode of season five of The Kardashians, the media personality joined Kim, Khloe, and 'momager' Kris Jenner to get his biological age test done. While the results were eye-opening to all, Disick blamed his past bad habits for his poor health.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Barbour

According to the Horvath test, Disick's results showed he had the smallest age gap between his current age and his biological age, per Us Weekly. The specialist Matt Dawson called to inform him, "Your biological age is the same as your calendar age. Usually what that means is in your past, you were probably not as focused on health as much as now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sloan Hooks (@sloanhooks)

The 41-year-old admitted he had been negligent of his health in the past, owing to drugs and alcohol mainly, "There was probably 10 to 15 years there where I was going pretty heavy." Although he further attempted to explain his reasons, Jenner interjected and said, "Drugs," to which Disick acknowledged, "Drugs, yeah! Thanks." Meanwhile, Kim chimed in, "And alcohol," as Khloe previously joked he was "doing things he shouldn't."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Disick's health issues have been well-documented on the family's reality show. He has been part of the clan since the time he dated the eldest Kardashian daughter Kourtney and later married her before they finally parted ways after three kids- Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Despite being divorced from the POOSH founder, he remained one of the most significant members of the family to date.

However, unfortunately, he got addicted to the typical "party boy" habits of going heavy on drugs and alcohol, including women. His issues, over the years, grew so bad that he had to check into a rehabilitation center multiple times. To begin with, his drinking problem first surfaced on the August 2010 episode of the show KUWTK where he said, "[Kourtney] doesn't really always 100 percent understand that it's a real disease that I have, and it's not just something that I can turn off and on."

This was followed by a fake admission he made about being sober to his ex-wife Kourtney. While he was seeking therapy, in 2014, his parents died which negatively affected him. In June of the same year, he was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning and had a rehab stint in November, telling a friend he "thought [he] was going to die" after multiple rounds of wild parties and taking substances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Back then, he explained, "I've gone over this in my head so many times to try to live a cleaner life, and for some reason, I just keep going back to the same routine." Once again, he was in the facility to seek an alternative treatment to "battle [his] addiction." After more near-fatal experiences and being with different women, Disick sought help in 2020 to "resolve all of [his] issues," per E! News.

Through it all, the Kardashian family has been there for him while he was committed to "bettering himself." A source revealed in 2022, "The Kardashians are all very supportive of Scott. They love him and want him to love himself just as much."