Melania Trump, 54, originating from Sevnica, Slovenia, had always dreamt of having a career in modeling and has recently undergone several plastic surgeries to make her dreams come true.

Her career as a model flourished in 1987 when she encountered fashion photographer Stane Jerko in modeling content. Eventually, in 2017, she became the First Lady of the United States. Cosmetic procedures may have enhanced her youthful modeling features.

Earlier this summer, viewers acclaimed her look at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, as ‘timeless’ and ‘glowing.’ Dr. Dev Patel, the medical director at Perfect Skin Solutions, Portsmouth, examined Melania’s facial alterations before becoming First Lady. He revealed to the Express that the surgeries would have cost anywhere between $12,524 to $15,029.

He noticed signs of Botox in one of Melania’s TV interviews and exclaimed that her face was not in harmony with her words. This is a sign of heavy dose used by her surgeon. The results of Botox look great only when the result comes across as more natural.

According to SheFinds, Dr. Gary Linkov, an NYC plastic surgeon, recently conducted a detailed analysis of Melania’s photos spanning from her early modeling years in 1987 to her appearance in 2023. He did a meticulous examination of her facial features and suspected brow lift, rhinoplasty, and other potential enhancements.

Linkov said that our upcoming First Lady has probably spent $203,000 on cosmetic procedures, which he feels also includes a facelift worth $50,000. Mrs Trump is seen to have strong facial features and high cheekbones, even during her teenage years, where she showcased her natural beauty. Post 1998, at the age of 28, she is suspected of going through a nose job.

Linkov adds, “So I suspect that she may have had a possible rhinoplasty sometime between the age of 17 and 28 with rhinoplasty surgery.” He continued: “Oftentimes the bridge of the nose is narrowed, the hump is removed and the tip is made to be smaller. Both can be adjusted.”

In his YouTube video, he talks about seeing signs of lip fillers placed between her lower and upper lips, which make them look fuller. At the age of 30, her nostril has a frontal view which is a common feature of rhinoplasty, where the nose tip is elevated and secured.

The Daily Mail in 2016 reported Melania Trump’s strong resilience towards plastic surgeries and committing to ageing naturally. She adamantly rejected undergoing any cosmetic procedures.

The mom of one (18-year-old son Barron) rejected all rumors about her surgeries and emphasized living a healthy life. She also claimed, “I’m against Botox, I’m against injections; I think it’s damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It’s all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does.”

Melania birthed Barron in 2005 and also shared her post-pregnancy fitness regime including Pilates sessions and maintaining a nutritious diet. She often floods her social media with pictures of Pilates workouts and tennis games.

Experts however, believe that Melania Trump’s cosmetic enhancements are done smoothly and hence look natural. She also takes good care of her skin, which includes hyaluronic acid, and consumes a healthy diet. Her anti-aging effect can also be attributed to her elegant and classy clothing choices and classic hairstyle.